Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream is comfortably the pick of this weekend’s Premier League matches, as the hosts aim to put another dent in the Gunners' title challenge — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea have only beaten Arsenal once in their last nine meetings, but the Blues look like a much more coherent side under Enzo Maresca than they have for a number of years. They're by no means the finished article, but in Cole Palmer – who took a knock in the draw with Man Utd last weekend – they have somebody talented enough to build a team around for the long term. The big question is: will he be fit enough to start here today?

Arsenal have won three of their last four games at Stamford Bridge, but their away form in general this season has been poor: just three victories on the road in all competitions. The last time they won away in the Premier League was at Tottenham in mid-September, and they come into this one having lost back-to-back games against Newcastle and Inter without scoring a goal.

Tune in to find out if the Gunners can turn it around against an in-form Chelsea or whether the home side will inflict another defeat on Mikel Arteta's side, and make sure you keep up with all the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Where can you watch Chelsea vs Arsenal for free? Azerbaijan's excellent state TV channel Idman TV provides free (geo-restricted) streams of selected Premier League games – including Chelsea vs Arsenal. No password/sign up. Traveling? Use NordVPN (save 70%) to unblock your usual Azerbaijani streaming service when traveling outside of Azerbaijan.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, giving you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers get their first month for half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. It will go out on the provider's Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 5.30 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 7.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Chelsea vs Arsenal and watch the game.

