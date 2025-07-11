New Zealand vs France live stream: How to watch 2025 Summer Internationals rugby online
Les Bleus look to bounce back after narrow defeat to the All Blacks in the first Test
The New Zealand vs France live stream provides an opportunity for the All Blacks to secure back-to-back victories over Les Bleus and wrap up a series victory when the two teams meet in Wellington — and you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN.
The New Zealand vs France live stream takes place on Saturday, July 12.
► Time: 8:05 a.m. BST / 3:05 a.m. ET / 12:05 a.m. PT / 5:05 a.m. AEST
• U.S. — FloRugby
• U.K. — Sky Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
New Zealand may not have been at their best in Dunedin in the first Test but the 31-27 victory was the first time they had beaten France since 2018. Played under a roof at the Forsyth-Barr stadium, the All Blacks survived a huge scare against a French XV that only featured three players from their final match of this year's Six Nations. Coach Scott Robertson will hope for a more convincing victory to wrap up the three-match series with a game to spare.
Before the first Test, many predicted the understrength France team would be swept aside. However, Les Bleus produced a battling performance, with debutant fly-half, Joris Segonds, particularly impressing. The French may be without the likes of Antoine Dupont, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos and Grégory Alldritt, but they proved their so-called ‘B-team’ can compete and will believe they can cause an upset in Wellington.
Read on to see your New Zealand vs France live stream options and how to watch from anywhere.
How to watch New Zealand vs France in the U.S.
Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch a New Zealand vs France live steam on FloRugby.
The popular streaming service has the rights to show a massive selection of rugby, including the Summer Internationals, URC, Champions Cup and Challenge Cup. A monthly subscription costs $30, while the annual subscription is priced at $150.
If you already subscribe to FloRugby but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.
How to watch New Zealand vs France live streams from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?
You can still watch New Zealand vs France live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch New Zealand vs France online as if you were back at home.
Watch New Zealand vs France live streams in the U.K.
The New Zealand vs France live stream is being shown on Sky Sports.
Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. And remember if you are looking to stream the action then head to Sky Go which is available across a range of devices.
Alternatively, you can make use of a NOW Sports membership instead with plans starting at £14.99 a day or £29.99 a month.
If you're abroad right now, you can still follow your preferred New Zealand vs France live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Watch New Zealand vs France live streams in Australia
New Zealand vs France will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under.
Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.
It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.
If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.
How to watch France vs New Zealand live streams in New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ will be showing the New Zealand vs France match.
A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99 if you just want to watch the game.
