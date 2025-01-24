Brighton vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brighton vs Everton live stream features two teams at either end of the Premier League table desperate for three points — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brighton vs Everton live stream date, time, TV channels The Brighton vs Everton live stream takes place on Saturday, January 25.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock or Universo (via Sling TV or Fubo)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Brighton's latest victory over Manchester United has restored the sense of optimism at the Amex. After a run of six points from a possible 24 clipped the wings of a promising season, the Seagulls have now won back-to-back Premier League fixtures for the first time since early November. Kaoru Mitoma was at his sinuous best at Old Trafford, bagging a goal and an assist, as Fabian Hurzeler's high-pressing machine seems to have slid back into gear. Back in the top half, they're targeting Europe again.

The second coming of David Moyes at Everton delivered its first victory last weekend, when not even a sizeable late wobble could deny the Toffees a morale-boosting 3-2 win at a febrile Goodison Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first goal since August provided early proof of the Scot's coaching acumen, while Jesper Lindstrom impressed as a forward-thinking wing-back, and both will need to maintain that improvement if the blue half of Merseyside are to spend their first season at a shiny new ground in 2025/26 in the Premier League. Currently 16th and four points above the relegation places, the Toffees must back up that first win in six games.

Tune in to the Brighton vs Everton live stream find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Brighton vs Everton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Everton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront, and the service will show select live games as well as highlights and replays.

The game is also available on Universo, with Spanish commentary, which may be accessible as part of your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV - and the best news is you can sign up for a free seven-day trial with Sling TV Latino, which includes Universo. After the trial period has elapsed, the subscription costs $10 per month.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including Universo and lots more for sports fans to enjoy. You can also get a 7-day free trial.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brighton vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can you watch Brighton vs Everton in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Brighton vs Everton live stream in the United Kingdom as it hasn't been selected for broadcast because it's part of the 3 p.m. GMT blackout to protect lower-league attendances.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want to access their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada and watch Brighton vs Everton as normal.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Everton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can watch an Brighton vs Everton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. The game is also being shown on Sky Sport 4.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

