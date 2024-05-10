Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Watch a Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream to see the hosts playing their final home game of a record-breaking season as they go in search of three points against a Bees side with little left to play for — you can watch the match from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream takes place on Saturday, May 11.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sunday, May 12)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

It has been a fantastic first season in charge for Andoni Iraola who has already led Bournemouth to their highest-ever points tally in the top flight. Currently sitting in 10th place with 48 points, the Cherries have exceeded expectations and will want to finish the season strongly to ensure a top-half finish. Star striker Dominic Solanke has been one of the reasons the south coast club have excelled and he will be keen to add to his already impressive tally of 18 Premier League goals.

For Brentford, the end of the season can’t come soon enough. It has been a tough campaign for manager Thomas Frank who has been without the banned Ivan Toney for much of the season, and has seen his squad decimated by injuries. The Bees have avoided a relegation dogfight but find themselves 16th in the table thanks in large to their inability to find the back of the net. Toney has not scored since February 17 and Bryan Mbeumo has struggled since coming back from injury.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Brentford live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, which is ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch Bournemouth vs Brentford in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3 p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has also broadcast 20 matches this season.

Watch Bournemouth vs Brentford in Canada

Canadians can watch a Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Watch Bournemouth vs Brentford in Australia

Aussies can watch a Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Watch Bournemouth vs Brentford in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs Brentford live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

