Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Spanish Supercopa online

The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream features the Copa del Rey winners against La Liga's runners-up in the first Spanish Supercopa semi-final from Saudi Arabia — and you can watch Supercopa games from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 9). • FREE — MatchTV (Russia)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Athletic's first major trophy in 40 years last May was just reward for the Basques' improvement under Ernesto Valverde. Unbeaten in all competitions since the beginning of October, Los Leones have maintained that momentum into 2024/25 and currently sit fourth in La Liga, and two points below their Supercopa opponents Barça, once managed by Valverde himself. Williams brothers Inaki and Nico are again enjoying fine campaigns, while attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet is enjoying a breakout season.

Barcelona had led La Liga until the final round before the winter break but conceding an injury-time winner to Atletico Madrid dumped Hansi Flick's side down to third, five points behind leaders Real Madrid. Los Cules have won just one of their last seven league games, but started 2025 as they mean to go on with a 4-0 Copa del Rey victory over fourth-tier Barbastro at the weekend. Lamine Yamal's return from injury edges ever nearer but Dani Olmo's registration continues to be held up amid financial fair play rules.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get an Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream in the first Spanish Supercopa semi-final wherever you are.

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona for free?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream in the Spanish Supercopa semi-final is FREE to watch in Russia, where MatchTV offers a free live stream covering all the action from Saudi Arabia. Traveling abroad? You can use NordVPN (save 70% below) to access your usual Russian stream from anywhere.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're a Russian citizen abroad wanting to watch the game, you'd select Russia from the list while you're abroad.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your regular service and Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona just like you would at home.

How to watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows including Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The game will also be available on Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. It also includes a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can still watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can you watch an Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream in the U.K. because no broadcaster has picked up the rights to show the Spanish Supercopa. We'll keep an eye out and if that changes, we'll update this page.

Fans visiting the U.K. from elsewhere can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

Can you watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona in Canada?

Unfortunately, it's a similar situation in the Great White North, where no broadcaster has yet secured the rights to show the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream.

Fans visiting Canada from elsewhere can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

Can you watch an Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream in Australia?

Yep, it's the same Down Under, where no broadcaster has been secured for Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona.

In Australia on vacation right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action from your regular subscription as if you were back home.

Can you watch an Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream in New Zealand?

And it's the same in New Zealand, too, where Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona has no confirmed broadcaster. If that changes, we'll update this page.

In New Zealand on vacation right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services.

