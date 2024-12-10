Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League match online and on TV today, team news

Today's Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream features Carlo Ancelotti's Blancos needing to beat the Serie A table-toppers to pull clear of the elimination zone in the tournament they rule — and you can watch the Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream in the Champions League from anywhere with a VPN.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream date, time, channels The Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream takes place today (Tuesday, December 10).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

The job Gian Piero Gasperini has done in little more than eight years at Atalanta has been nothing short of extraordinary. Last season's Europa League title was La Dea's first trophy for 61 years and the avuncular 66-year-old has backed that up by going on a nine-game winning run to top Serie A and sit fifth in the Champions League table having conceded just once. A high-pressing, attacking unit anathema to Italian football's rigidity, Atalanta can count on 14-goal Mateo Retegui up front.

Real Madrid have recovered from a chastening 4-0 Clasico loss to Barcelona well to now trail their eternal rivals by just two points in La Liga, albeit helped by a kind run of fixtures. Life has been tougher in the Champions League, though, for the defending 15-time champions with back-to-back defeats to AC Milan and Liverpool meaning Los Blancos are struggling to even make the play-off round. Vinicius Jr is expected to feature on Tuesday after recovering from injury quicker than expected, meaning out-of-form Kylian Mbappe will return to the central position he tends not to favor.

This is a repeat of the 2024 UEFA Super Cup, won by Madrid — who will come out on top today? Keep reading as we explain how to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live streams from anywhere.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid team news

Atalanta XI: Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Bellanova, de Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri, Pasalic, de Ketalare, Lookman

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Garcia, Diaz, Ceballos, Valverde, Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream in Ukraine

Watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live on Megogo

Atalanta vs Real Madrid will be live on Megogo Football 2 and the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1). Traveling outside of Ukraine? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live streams from anywhere

Atalanta vs Real Madrid live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps:

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 1 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live streams in Australia

Atalanta vs Real Madrid live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid. The platform is available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently traveling out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live streams in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs $14.99/month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted cost of $149.99.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live streams in India

With this and other Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India (Sony Ten 1 in the case of this game), you can live stream Atalanta vs Real Madrid on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

Indian Jio users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

