New on Paramount Plus in November 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

Paramount Plus isn't bringing a ton of original movies and shows to the streaming service this month. But what it's lacking in quantity, it's more than making up for with quality.

This November, two massive new shows are premiering on Paramount Plus. First is "Landman," the latest show from prolific writer/director Taylor Sheridan. Then at the end of the month is the series premiere of "The Agency," a new spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender. That's limited to those subscribed to Paramount Plus with Showtime, who will also get access to the streaming debut of the Viggo Mortensen Western movie "The Dead Don't Hurt."

Of course, Paramount Plus isn't just about original movies and shows. It also offers a deep library of licensed shows and movies, as well as live sports, including NFL livestreams, Champions League livestreams and more.

Here's our detailed guide to everything coming to Paramount Plus in November 2024.

NEW ON PARAMOUNT PLUS IN NOVEMBER 2024: TOP PICKS

'Landman' series premiere

Landman | Official Trailer 2 | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

“Landman” is the latest show from Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the hit show "Yellowstone." And having seen the first episode at an early screening, I won't be surprised at all if it's also a massive hit. In fact, I'll be surprised if it's not.

The show is adapted from the 2019 podcast “Boomtown” and is set in the world of Texas oil, mostly in the Permian Basin. It stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a crisis executive or “landman” for a Texas Oil company run by Monty Miller (Jon Hamm). Surrounding these two old friends are Demi Moore as Monty's wife and another old friend of Tommy's, Ali Larter as Tommy's ex-wife, Michelle Randolph as his daughter and Jacob Lofland as Tommy's son who just started working in the oil fields with a crew that includes Michael Peña as Armando.

Thornton's performance is definitely one to watch, but keep an eye out for Andy García as Galino, whose impact on the show will likely be felt before the season is over.

Premieres Nov. 17 on Paramount Plus

'The Agency' series premiere

The Agency | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

"The Agency" stars Michael Fassbender as a covert CIA agent in deep cover in the field for years. But when the department responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents loses an agent, he's yanked from the field and forced to abandon his cover.

That comes with a set of challenges, not least of which is the re-emergence of his former romantic partner Sami (Jodie Turner-Smith). Also starring Jeffrey Wright as Henry, who appears to be a fellow agent, and Richard Gere as Bosko, who heads the department, expect this thriller to take some dark twists and turns.

Premieres Nov. 29 on Paramount Plus with Showtime

'The Dead Don't Hurt'

The Dead Don't Hurt Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

"The Dead Don't Hurt" is comprised of two storylines across several years, and is presented as a nonlinear narrative (think "Pulp Fiction"). It stars Vicky Krieps as Vivienne Le Coudy, a French Canadian woman who falls in love with a Danish immigrant carpenter named Holger (Viggo Mortenson).

They leave San Francisco and Vivienne's pesky suitors behind for Holger's cabin near Elk Flats Nevada. But Vivienne refuses to marry Holger, which leaves her open to the unwanted advances of the son of a powerful local landowner (Solly McLeod). That proves to be a problem once Holger leaves Nevada to fight with the Union Army in the U.S. Civil War.

Premieres Nov. 1. on Paramount Plus with Showtime

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES

Nov. 1 — "The Dead Don’t Hurt"*

Pioneers Vivienne Le Coudy (Vicky Krieps) and Holger Olsen (Viggo Mortensen) fight for their lives – and love – on the American frontier during the Civil War. Written and directed by Viggo Mortensen.

Nov. 17 — "Landman" series premiere

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, this 10-episode series is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is a story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Nov. 29 — "The Agency" series premiere*

In this all-new political thriller, a covert CIA agent is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

*Available on Paramount Plus with Showtime only

LIBRARY SHOWS

November 6

"My True Crime Story" season 2

November 13

"Baby Shark's Big Show!" season 2

"Inside the Factory" season 7

November 14

"Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage" Thanksgiving episode**



November 20

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" season 7

LIBRARY MOVIES

November 1

"'Tis the Season to Be Smurfy"

"3:10 to Yuma"

"48 Hrs."

"A Boy Named Charlie Brown"

"A Christmas Carol" (1999)

"A Night At The Roxbury"*

"A Thin Line Between Love And Hate"

"A Thousand Words"

"Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights"

"Alfie" (2004)

"All I Want For Christmas"

"All the World Is Sleeping"

"Another 48 Hrs."

"Bad Santa"

"Bad Santa 2"

"Billionaire Boys Club"*

"Black Snake Moan"

"Blades of Glory"

"Blinded by the Light"

"Catch and Release"*

"Chloe"*

"Christmas Eve"

"Cloud Atlas"

"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"

"Daddy Day Camp"

"Death at a Funeral"* (2010)

"Deck The Halls" (2011)

"Double Jeopardy"

"Eat Pray Love"

"Election"

"Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas"

"Ernest Saves Christmas"

"Everybody's Fine"

"Faster"

"Fences"

"First Shift"

"Five Feet Apart"

"Flashdance"

"Flight"

"Free Birds"

"Friday Night Lights"

"Go"

"Good Will Hunting"

"GoodFellas"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Happy Christmas"

"Head of State"

"Home For The Holidays"

"Hook"

"Hotel for Dogs"

"Ida Red"*

"Identity"*

"Inglourious Basterds"

"Insomnia"

"Joyeux Noel"

"Just Mercy"

"Last Man Standing"

"Last Vegas"

"Leap of Faith"*

"Letters from Iwo Jima"

"Like Crazy"

"Looper"

"Luce"*

"Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior"

"Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome"

"Magnolia"

"Michael Clayton"

"Morning Glory"

"My Cousin Vinny"

"My Fair Lady"

"My One and Only"*

"No Strings Attached"

"Noah"

"Oliver!" (1968)

"Once Upon a Time in America"

"Out of Sight"

"Paddington"

"Pet Sematary"

"Pet Sematary II"

"Rounders"

"RV"

"Santa Stole Our Dog!"*

"Scrooge"

"Shaft" (2000)

"She's All That"

"Siberia"

"Snatch"

"Super 8"

"Surf's Up"

"Taps"

"Taxi Driver"

"The 12 Days of Christmas Eve"

"The Age of Adaline"

"The Baby-Sitters Club"*

"The Dead Don't Hurt"*

"The Dead Zone"*

"The Duchess"

"The English Patient"

"The Fighting Temptations"

"The Good Liar"*

"The Guilt Trip"

"The Honeymooners"*

"The Hurt Locker"

"The Infiltrator"

"The Kite Runner"

"The Long Kiss Goodnight"

"The November Man"

"The Prince and Me"

"The Prince Of Tides"*

"The Smurfs Christmas Special"

"The Social Network"

"The Stepfather"*

"The Terminal"

"The Tuxedo"

"Those Who Wish Me Dead"

"Top Five"*

"Tremors"

"Two for the Money"

"Unforgiven"

"Urban Cowboy"

"Vacancy"*

"Wayne's World"

"We Were Soldiers"

"What Lies Beneath"*

"What Women Want"

"While You Were Sleeping"

"Yours, Mine & Ours"

"Zack and Miri Make a Porno"*

"Zookeeper"

November 8



"Dream Horse"*



November 13



"Pele: Birth of a Legend"*



November 22



"Mr. Brooks"*

"Deadlock"



November 26



"Pig"*

"Transporter 3"*



November 28



"Chef"*



November 30



"Clouds of Sils Maria"*

"The Lovers"*

Sports

Throughout October

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Scottish Professional Football League competition

English Football League competition

Concacaf Men’s Nations League competition

Serie A competition

AFC Champions League Elite competition

UEFA Champions League competition

UEFA Europa League competition

UEFA Conference League competition

November 2

College Football on CBS – Air Force @ Army*

Big Ten on CBS – Oregon @ Michigan*NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check local listings)

November 3

Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness*

November 5

UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. AC Milan

UEFA Champions League – Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen

November 6

UEFA Champions League – Inter vs. Arsenal

November 7

UEFA Europa League – Galatasaray vs. Tottenham

November 9

EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Mansfield Town

EFL Championship – Burnley vs. Swansea City

NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinal – Kansas City Current vs. TBD*

Big Ten on CBS*

November 10

Serie A – Inter vs. Napoli

NFL ON CBS Week 10 Doubleheader (check local listings)

November 16

NWSL Playoffs Semifinal*

Big Ten on CBS*

November 17

NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)

November 23

USL Championship*

Big Ten on CBS*

NWSL Championship*

Serie A – AC Milan vs. Juventus

November 24

NFL ON CBS Week 12 (check local listings)

Serie A – Napoli vs. Roma

November 26

UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. PSG

November 27

UEFA Champions League – Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

November 28

NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions

CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic – Illinois vs. Arkansas*

UEFA Europa League – Tottenham vs. Roma

November 29

Big Ten on CBS – Minnesota @ Wisconsin*

College Football on CBS – Stanford @ San Jose State*

EFL Championship – Sheffield United vs. Sunderland

November 30

EFL Championship – Stoke City vs. Burnley

Big Ten on CBS*

Dates for library titles are subject to change.



Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.