Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Two of the most impressive teams from last season feature in the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream. Both have big ambitions for this season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Saturday, August 24.

► Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 2.30 a.m. AEST (Aug. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

It was a meeting between these sides back in April that all but ended the Gunners’ title ambitions, as Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins gave the Villains a 0-2 win at the Emirates. No doubt Mikel Arteta and his players will be out for revenge. They head to Villa Park after a comfortable opening-day victory against Wolves where they hardly needed to get out of second gear as Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scored their first goals of the campaign.

Unai Emery’s team had a tougher time as they visited West Ham. However, they came away from East London with an important 1-2 win. New arrival Amadou Onana marked his debut with a powerful headed goal and Jhon Durán showed he can share the goalscoring burden with Ollie Watkins. They look like they are ready to continue where they left off last season.

Neither of these sides will hold back in a game that will have huge significance for the rest of the season to come. Make sure you catch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream, and we will show you how below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Aston Villa vs Arsenal and watch the game.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in selected markets. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., so if you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to Aston Villa vs Arsenal coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$225 (that's CA$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into their usual stream.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in Australia

Aussies can watch a Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing AUD$24.99 per month. An Annual Pass is also available for AUD$229/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream via the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of NZ$29.99/week, NZ$49.99/month or NZ$499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.