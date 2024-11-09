Tottenham vs Ipswich Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Ipswich Town live stream will see this frustratingly streaky Spurs side look to put together back-to-back wins while the Tractor Boys are still after their first three points of the season. The home side are the favorites here, but Spurs are hard to predict.

Tottenham are one of the most inconsistent sides in football right now. Last weekend they romped to a 4-1 victory against Aston Villa but followed it up with a disappointing defeat to Galatasaray in the Europa League. Manager Ange Postecoglou needs to find some consistency and put together a string of good results, and the visit of 18th-placed Ipswich might be exactly what the Aussie needs as Spurs will be expected to win comfortably.

How to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town: quick info

Watch in the U.S. on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

Use NordVPN to access your subscription anywhere

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Kickoff time: 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST / 1 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 11)

How to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Tottenham vs Ipswich Town live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, giving you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Tottenham vs Ipswich Town live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can you watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Tottenham vs Ipswich Town live stream in the United Kingdom as it's not been picked for broadcast.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Ipswich Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value, you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

How to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Ipswich Town game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Tottenham vs Ipswich Town live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 4.

How to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Tottenham vs Ipswich Town and watch the game.

More from Tom's Guide