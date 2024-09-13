Oregon vs Oregon State livestream: How to watch college football Week 3 game online from anywhere

The Oregon vs. Oregon State livestream is an in-state rivalry college football matchup in Week 3 of the 2024 season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Oregon vs. Oregon State State livestream, date, time and channels The Oregon vs. Oregon State livestream is tomorrow (Sat., Sept. 14).

► Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST / 5:30 a.m. AEST (Sept. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling (select markets) or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Week 3 of college football action brings us an exciting match-up between a pair of former Pac-12 conference members with a still bitter in-state rivalry. This 2024 in Corvallis, Oregon meeting marks the 130th between the two Oregon schools, which is the fifth-most played college football game in the FBS. Oregon currently leads the series over Oregon State with a record of 68-49-10.

While both teams are undefeated two games into their respective seasons, only Oregon is ranked, currently sitting at number 9 in the Associated Press College Football Poll. Behind the talented arm of QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon looks to keep its college football playoff hopes alive with a win in Corvallis, building on a 31-7 victory at home over Oregon State in 2023.

Meanwhile, unranked Oregon State is trying to get some respect, and taking down rival Oregon is a good way for them to get on the fast track. Oregon State last bested Oregon in 2022, outscoring the Ducks 38-34. Can RB Jam Griffin and company rehash the past and emerge victorious in Week 3 of college football action?

Make sure you don't miss Oregon vs. Oregon State or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide. Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Oregon State livestream from anywhere in the world — and potentially for free.

How to watch Oregon vs Oregon State from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for.

How to watch Oregon vs Oregon State in the US

In the U.S., the Oregon vs. Oregon State livestream is on Fox, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including Fox in select markets. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and more.

How to watch Oregon vs Oregon State livestreams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free. And since Oregon vs. Oregon State is on Fox, you can watch it for free with an antenna.

Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world. The cost of this method varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free.

How to watch Oregon vs Oregon State livestreams in the UK

U.K. fans cannot watch Oregon vs. Oregon State on Sky Sports.

Still, if you want to watch select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch Oregon vs. Oregon State from your U.S. streaming service of choice (like Sling) while you're abroad.

How to watch Oregon vs Oregon State livestreams in Australia

In Australia, the Oregon vs. Oregon State livestream will not be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Since this game is on Fox in the U.S., Kayo Sports does not have access to it through its ESPN deal.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch Oregon vs Oregon State livestreams in Canada

If you're in Canada, unfortunately, Oregon vs. Oregon State will not be on TSN. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season, and it does not have access to this game.

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.