NFL Pro Bowl Games flag football live stream: How to watch online, start time and odds

Yes, it's hard to believe, but we're nearly at the end of the 2023-2024 NFL season. Super Bowl 2024 is just a week away, and that can only mean one thing: it's time for the Pro Bowl. What used to be an exhibition match between the AFC and NFC is now a collection of events that culminate in a fun, entertaining flag football game between the conferences' top players.

NFL Pro Bowl flag football channel, start time The NFL Pro Bowl flag football live stream airs on Sunday (Feb. 4)

• Start time — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 5)

• U.S. channels — Watch on ESPN or ABC (select markets on Sling Blue) via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Pro Bowl Games actually started on Thursday (Feb. 1) with a host of skills challenges that showcased the top players in the league in games that are sometimes only tangentially related to football. While these are fun — the NFC currently leads the AFC 12-6 after Thursday's challenges — things really pick up when the teams play in a flag football championship game on Sunday.

The flag football game pits seven players from the AFC against seven players from the NFC. Notably absent will be players for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs who were selected for the Pro Bowl. They won't be there since they have a pretty important game to play next week.

But there are plenty of top players from teams that didn't make the Super Bowl playing at this year's Pro Bowl, including Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, CeeDee Lamb, and many others. It's still an exhibition, but it's also an opportunity for the NFL to showcase its top talent without risking injury — and giving fans another week of football, even if there aren't any hard hits.

Plus, you can still gamble even if the game doesn't count. DraftKings has the two conferences dead even, with a $110 bet on either the AFC or NFC winning you $100 if you choose correctly.

If nothing else, the Pro Bowl Games flag football championship is a great way to get yourself ready for Super Bowl week. So read on for more on how to watch the NFL Pro Bowl flag football game this Sunday when it airs at 3 p.m. ET.

If you're away from home and can't watch the Pro Bowl the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

In the U.S., the NFL Pro Bowl live stream will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, which are carried on the vast majority of cable or satellite TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

Sling Orange starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 30 other channels. Sling Blue (also $40) comes with ABC in select markets. Fubo costs $79 per month for 186+ channels, including ABC and ESPN.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo is one of our top picks for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

American football fans across the pond cannot watch the NFL Pro Bowl on Sky Sports, the home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

That means you'll need to opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The NFL Pro Bowl live stream starts on Sunday at 9 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch the NFL Pro Bowl live stream in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider, the Pro Bowl will be available on TSN1 in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Aussies will find the NFL Pro Bowl live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the flag football championship. Seven will also offer a live stream through 7Mateor 7Plus.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the NFL Pro Bowl flag football championship. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.

If you're an Australian abroad, any of these options work with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.