Lions vs 49ers live stream: How to watch the NFC Championship game online, start time and odds

This Lions vs 49ers live stream should be one of the most interesting games of this year's NFL playoffs. With both teams coming off outstanding regular seasons and playing well during the playoffs, this NFC Championship NFL live stream could stun every football fan this year.

Lions vs 49ers channel, start time The Lions vs 49ers live stream airs on Sunday, January 28

• Time — 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. BST / 10:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 29)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

At first blush, this feels like a potential mismatch. After all, the 49ers come into the game as the top seed in the NFC and easily one of the best teams in the NFL. And while the Lions have been playing well, it's been a very long time since the team has even competed in the playoffs, let alone won games. Many are wondering how much longer this win streak could last.

But the Lions are a tough team to beat. They have a strong offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff, who has been stellar during the playoffs. The Lions are also a scrappy team that knows how to win. With head coach Dan Campbell on the sidelines, this is a team that believes in their coach and has the will to win — even when he makes risky decisions.

Still, the 49ers are coming into the game as clear favorites. Quarterback Brock Purdy played well in the divisional round and running back Christian McCaffery is a legitimate choice for the league's MVP. Perhaps most importantly, however, is that the Lions defense has been quite bad in recent weeks, surrendering hundreds of yards to lesser offenses than the 49ers. It's entirely possible (if not a guarantee) that San Francisco will capitalize on that.

Regardless, this matchup looks compelling. It's a true David vs Goliath story. And it'll be interesting to see if the Lions can keep their Cinderella Story of a season going into Super Bowl 2024 in Vegas. DraftKings has the Lions as massive 7.5-point road underdogs, so they clearly expect the 49ers to win, but with an over/under of 51.5 points, expect it to be a high-scoring affair regardless of the outcome.

Read on to find out how to stream the Lions vs 49ers game and see which team will take home the NFC Championship.

How to watch Lions vs 49ers live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

If you're away from home and can't watch Lions vs 49ers, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch Lions vs 49ers live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Lions vs 49ers live stream will be broadcast on Fox, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including Fox. And for your first month, it's currently 50% off! Or, for $79 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including Fox, the rest of the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

How to watch Lions vs 49ers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local Fox affiliate is showing the Lions vs 49ers.

How to watch Lions vs 49ers live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Lions vs 49ers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Lions vs 49ers live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday (January 28) at 11:30 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could also use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Lions vs 49ers live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Lions vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider, Lions vs 49ers is available on TSN, CTV and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Lions vs 49ers live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Lions vs 49ers live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.