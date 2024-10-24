Leicester City vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Leicester City vs Nottm Forest live stream is set to be a feisty East Midlands derby. Both teams have started pretty well but will see this as an opportunity to get points on the board — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Leicester City vs Nottm Forest live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Leicester City vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place on Friday, October 25.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

The Foxes jumped up the table after staging a brilliant comeback against Southampton at the weekend. It gives them an early lead on the sides already stuck at the bottom of the table. Forest are doing even better. They head into the weekend in the top half of the table following their win against Crystal Palace on Monday night. However, Nuno Espírito Santo's side will have to contend with the quick turnaround.

Influential midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has served his suspension but is a doubt for the visitors due to injury. Jannik Vestergaard is still not fit and unable to play for the hosts, whose boss, Steve Cooper, will be facing the side he led back to the Premier League in 2022.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, and make sure you keep up with all the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide for all 380 games.

Watch Leicester City vs Nott'm Forest from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Premier League on your usual subscription?

Watch Leicester City vs Nott'm Forest in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Leicester City vs Nottm Forest live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in selected markets. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Leicester City vs Nottm Forest in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Leicester City vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch Leicester City vs Nottm Forest in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leicester City vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Watch Leicester City vs Nott'm Forest in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leicester City vs Nottm Forest game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Watch Leicester City vs Nottm Forest in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Leicester City vs Nottm Forest live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

