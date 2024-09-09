Jets vs 49ers live stream: How to watch NFL online from anywhere

Monday's Jets vs 49ers live stream is essentially Aaron Rodgers' debut, 16 months late. And it's fitting that the 40-year-old future Hall of Fame-er makes his comeback against San Francisco, a team he's held a career-long grudge against — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Jets vs 49ers live stream, date, time and channels The Jets vs 49ers live stream takes place on Monday, September 9.

► Time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Sep. 10) / 10:15 a.m. AEST (Sep. 10)

• FREE STREAM — My5 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on ABC/ESPN via Sling, Fubo or ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Seeing as he didn't feature at all in preseason, the last time Rodgers played was on that fateful day almost exactly a year ago, when his achilles gave out four snaps into his feverishly-anticipated debut. It was the most Jets beginning to a Jets career imaginable, and now that he's fit and healthy again, he can finally do his talking on the field, rather than the Pat McAfee Show.

Breathing life into the accursed Jets would arguably go down as his greatest achievement, and the franchise has done its bit by bringing in top-level protection in the form of Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and rookie Tyron Smith and No.11 pick Morgan Moses. It's up to Rodgers, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson to do the rest.

The 49ers are coming off a perilous offseason after falling short in the Super Bowl, but they've managed to convince top offensive stars Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to go again. Brock Purdy had a decidedly shaky preseason, but with perhaps the deepest roster in the league, the Niners will be serious contenders once more.

Make sure you know how to watch Jets vs 49ers, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

FREE Jets vs 49ers live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy free Jets vs 49ers coverage. That's because the game is being shown on free-to-air Channel 5 and its associated streaming service, My5.

But what if you're based in the U.K. but aren't at home to catch that free Jets vs 49ers stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the game for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Jets vs 49ers from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Using a VPN with NordVPN:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to My5 and watch the Jets vs 49ers live stream.

How to watch Jets vs 49ers in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Jets vs 49ers live stream is on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, which are available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV. The game is also being live streamed on ESPN Plus.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ABC, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange starts at $40/month and streams ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling Blue has your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network, and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

Fubo has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC and NBC.

How to watch Jets vs 49ers live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, the Jets vs 49ers live stream will be shown for free on Channel 5 and My5 in the U.K.. The network shows every MNF game for free each Monday.

The Jets vs 49ers live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Jets vs 49ers live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Jets vs 49ers live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Jets vs 49ers, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Jets vs 49ers live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Jets vs 49ers live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a couple of options for watching Jets vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN1, TSN4 and CTV Network. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN, however, will live stream Jets vs 49ers, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

