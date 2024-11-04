Fulham vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV from anywhere today

Today's Fulham vs Brentford live stream sees a west London derby under the lights at one of English football's most picturesque grounds, with both sides seeking bolster their European ambitions. We'll show you where you can watch it from anywhere.

After a fine start to the Premier League 2024/25, Fulham's form has stalled. The Cottagers haven't won since a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest in late-September and last weekend conceded a 94th-minute equalizer to Everton to further infuriate perfectionist boss Marco Silva. But Alex Iwobi is showing the sort of form that once made him a hot prospect at Arsenal, while Silva will welcome back defender Joachim Andersen from suspension.

Brentford had their own late show last weekend. Bryan Mbeumo scored his eighth league goal of the season — only Man City droid Erling Haaland has more — in the 96th minute to secure a pulsating 4-3 victory over Ipswich. Thomas Frank's attention to detail in the dugout continues to impress. The Bees' set-piece mastery and clever interplay means not even the departed center-forward Ivan Toney is being missed.

Tune in to find out who will enjoy the west London bragging rights between two upwardly mobile sides today — and make sure you keep up with all the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

TLDR: How to watch Fulham vs Brentford

Date: Today (Monday, November 4, 2024)

Today (Monday, November 4, 2024) Kickoff time: 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday) Watch in U.S. on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

WATCH in U.K. on Sky Sports

Use NordVPN to access your subscription anywhere

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Fulham vs Brentford live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, giving you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Fulham vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers get their first month for half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Fulham vs Brentford live stream in the U.K. It will go out on the provider's Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Fulham vs Brentford live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford in Canada

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford in Australia

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Brentford game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Fulham vs Brentford live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT on Tuesday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

Can I watch Fulham vs Brentford in Spain? Yes. Sunday's Premier League clash between Fulham and Brentford will be available to watch and stream DAZN Spain and DAZN 1.

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Fulham vs Brentford live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Fulham vs Brentford and watch the game.

