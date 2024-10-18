Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream sees two upwardly mobile teams butt heads in west London. Below we have all the information you need on how to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa all over the world.

Aston Villa are searching for their first win in three games. Unai Emery's side drew back-to-back matches with Ipswich and Man Utd before the international break, but they remain outside the top four on goal difference alone. Fulham have made a bright start to the campaign and gave Man City a tough match last time out. The Cottagers are adept at attacking down the flanks, so Villa must ensure they do not get caught out in wide areas.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa: quick info

Watch in the U.S. on Peacock

Use NordVPN to access your subscription anywhere

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kickoff time: 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST / 1 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 19)

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

You can watch Peacock on most smart devices including Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV games consoles and smart TVs. There are Peacock apps for most platforms including Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. You can also watch Peacock using your web browser on laptops and other devices.

In addition to showing Fulham vs Aston Villa and other selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us". Prices start at $7.99/month. You can cancel at any time.

Can you watch Fulham vs Aston Villa in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa in Canada

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa in Australia

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 4.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

