Fulham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV today

Today's Fulham vs Arsenal live stream is a London derby with plenty riding on it as the Gunners seek a fourth Premier League win in a row to keep the pressure on in the title race — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Fulham vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Fulham vs Arsenal live stream takes place today (Sunday, December 8).

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Cottagers' 3-1 victory over Brighton on Thursday night was as impressive as it was timely. Marco Silva's side have been bouncing around the congested midtable all season, but that win has propelled the west Londoners to sixth and within a point of the Seagulls in fifth. Ex-Gunner Alex Iwobi's brace was just the latest example of his fine form and the Nigerian international will be extra motivated to get one over his erstwhile employers.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are the new Stoke. The Gunners set-piece mastery under Nicolas Jover is well known, but bludgeoning repetition of the same corner routine over and over again against Manchester United on Wednesday was like peak-era Tony Pulis and Rory Delap. They've won their last two and, after the postponement of yesterday's Merseyside Derby because of Storm Darragh, will be determined to put the pressure on leaders Liverpool with another.

Watch Fulham vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Fulham vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Fulham vs Arsenal and watch the game.

Watch Fulham vs Arsenal in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is hosting the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. at 2 p.m. in the afternoon local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Fulham vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Fulham vs Arsenal in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Arsenal game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Fulham vs Arsenal in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Fulham vs Arsenal live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 3 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

