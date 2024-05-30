England vs France live stream: How to watch the Lionesses' Euro 2025 qualifier

The England vs France live stream is a huge match in the journey to women's Euro 2025 glory. These are two of the favourites to win the whole thing – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

The England vs France live stream takes place on Friday, May 31.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (June 1)

• FREE — Watch FREE on ITVX (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

There is no doubt these are two of the big beasts in women’s international football. They haven’t met since an international friendly back in April 2021. Le Bleues came out on top on that occasion, winning 3-1 and dominate the head-to-head results.

Qualifying group A3 is really tight. France are currently on top on six points, with England on four. These two back-to-back meetings between the sides (31 May and 4 June) will have a huge impact on the qualification process. You won’t want to miss them.

Read on to get all the details of how you can watch England vs France live streams, potentially for FREE. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the men's action by checking out how to watch live Euro 2024 streams too.

FREE England vs France live stream

Lioness fans in the U.K. can watch England vs France on ITV4 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England Women vs France Women live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch England vs France from anywhere with a VPN

England vs France live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch England vs France live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

Can I watch England vs France in the U.S., Canada, Australia or anywhere else?

The England vs France Women's Euro 2025 qualifier is unfortunately not being shown in the US, Canada, Australia and some other countries around the world.

Brit traveling abroad and unable to access ITVX for free? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream the game and other ITV content online for no matter where you are. You should be a license fee-payer, though.