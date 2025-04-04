England vs Belgium live stream: How to watch the Women's Nations League online

The England vs Belgium live stream sees the Lionesses begin a doubler header against up-and-coming opponents in the Women’s Nations League. With only a couple of months left until the hosts defend their Euros title, every game matters – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Sat)

• FREE — Watch FREE on ITVX (U.K.)



The Lionesses have not had things their own way in recent months. While they got a fantastic win against World Champions Spain last time out, the game before that they suffered a frustrating draw against Portugal. There is a sense things are not quite clicking for Sarina Wiegman’s side.

The visitors are yet to pick up a point in this Women’s Nations League campaign. However, they should not be underestimated. Spain needed two injury-time goals to win 3-2 on matchday 1, while Portugal also only won by a solitary goal. Their squad has a number of WSL players in it, including Leicester skipper Janice Cayman and West Ham’s Amber Tysiak.

These back-to-back matches are going to be tricky for the Lionesses. Read on to get all the details of how you can watch England vs Belgium live streams, potentially for FREE.



Lioness fans in the U.K. can watch England vs Belgium on ITV1 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England vs Belgium live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.



England vs Belgium live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch England vs Belgium live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.



How to watch an England vs Belgium live stream in the U.S.

The England vs Belgium live stream is unfortunately not available in the U.S. However, it is being shown at 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m PT on CBS Sports. If you're outside of the U.S. but have this subscription, you can watch by using a VPN such as NordVPN. If you're a Brit who pays the licence fee currently travelling in the USA you can use NordVPN to access the game for FREE via ITVX.



Can I watch England vs Belgium in Canada, Australia or anywhere else?

The England vs Belgium Women's Nations League match is unfortunately not being shown in Canada, Australia and a number of other countries around the world.

Brit traveling abroad and unable to access ITVX for free? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream the game and other ITV content online for no matter where you are. You should be a license fee-payer, though.