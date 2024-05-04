Chelsea vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs West Ham live stream is a London derby full of bitter history and no little hatred. Both sides need to win to keep pace with the teams battling it out above them for the last European spots — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, Channels Chelsea vs West Ham live streams will be available on Sunday, May 5.

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Where do you start with Chelsea? Not even two weeks on from a debilitating 5-0 defeat to Arsenal that seemed to have decapitated a slowly improving season, Mauricio Pochettino's side are back in the hunt for the final guaranteed European spot.

Thursday night's skittish 2-0 defeat of a haunted Tottenham put the Blues three points behind Manchester United with four games remaining and a realistic chance of salvaging something from what began as a poor campaign. Chelsea have won eight of their last 10 games at Stamford Bridge, with Cole Palmer still in the running for the Premier League Golden Boot.

West Ham are still hanging on to an outside chance of European football next season to wrap up what is increasingly looking like manager David Moyes' final season at the London Stadium. The Irons' 5-2 reverse at Crystal Palace two weeks ago – 4-0 down after 31 minutes – was typical of the East Enders' inconsistency this season, but a 2-2 draw last weekend with Liverpool gave a flicker of hope. Jarrod Bowen continues to excel. He's now on 20 goals in all competitions this season, but defensive frailties continue – their last league clean sheet came on January 2 against Brighton.

Watch Chelsea vs West Ham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Chelsea vs West Ham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are — so ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Chelsea vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Chelsea vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN.

Can you watch Chelsea vs West Ham in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Chelsea vs West Ham live stream in the U.K. That's because the match would've taken place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3 p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England. It is played on Sunday because of Chelsea's Thursday night game with Tottenham.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has also broadcast 20 matches this season.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham in Canada

Canadians can watch a Chelsea vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch Chelsea vs West Ham in Australia

Aussies can watch a Chelsea vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back in Oz.

Watch Chelsea vs West Ham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Chelsea vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN service.