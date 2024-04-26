West Ham vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Liverpool live stream features two teams in desperate need of three points to right recent wrongs on the pitch and finish the season strongly — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

West Ham vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels West Ham vs Liverpool live streams will be available on Saturday, April 27.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

West Ham must win to remain in the hunt for European football next season. With just one victory in their last seven league games, the Hammers' form has stalled at just the wrong time to the point it seems highly unlikely boss David Moyes will continue in the dugout next season. Four-nil down to Crystal Palace after just 31 minutes last Sunday, the Irons went on to lose 5-2 in a demoralizing defeat they must put behind them swiftly. Jarrod Bowen has 19 goals in all competitions this season and will again be the east Londoners' principal attacking threat.

Liverpool's crushing 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat on Wednesday evening to Everton was symptomatic of the Reds' recent malaise. Jurgen Klopp's side have taken four points from their last 12 available, a run which has coincided with exiting the Europa League to Atalanta. Three points behind leaders Arsenal, and just one ahead of Manchester City having played two games more, Klopp and co. know that they must win to stand any chance of remaining in the title race. Diogo Jota will again miss out for a squad looking increasingly exhausted.

With a fascinating game ahead, you'll want to watch a West Ham vs Liverpool live stream and we’ve all the details below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool from anywhere

West Ham vs Liverpool live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch West Ham vs Liverpool live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a West Ham vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month, though gives you 121 channels for that hefty investment, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a West Ham vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — hosts the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a West Ham vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a West Ham vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch a West Ham vs Liverpool game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a West Ham vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.