Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online today
Chelsea face an out-of-form Newcastle at Stamford Bridge
The Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream will see both Premier League teams attempt to bounce back from disappointing defeats last weekend. But the Magpies have never found Stamford Bridge a happy hunting ground, so the Blues will be confident they can grab the three points on offer here.
Chelsea have enjoyed a strong start to the season, and after a couple of league campaigns dominated by off-pitch drama and a rapidly expanding locker room, look to be finding some consistency. However, they are now two EPL games without a win following a draw with Nottm Forest and a defeat to Liverpool so a quick bounceback is needed. Newcastle also need to return to winning ways as they are three without a win, but considering their historic record when traveling down to West London, the Toon Army may have to wait a while longer yet.
How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle: quick info
- Watch in the U.S. on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo
- Watch in the U.K. on Sky Sports
- Use NordVPN to access your subscription anywhere
- Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Kickoff time: 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 28)
How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle in the U.S.
Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.
For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.
Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, giving you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.
If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.
How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle in the U.K.
Sky Sports hosts the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K. It will go out on the provider's Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.
Sky Sports subscribers can also watch football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle in Canada
Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.
The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.
If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.
How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle in Australia
Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.
How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle in New Zealand
Kiwis can access a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 4.
How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Chelsea vs Newcastle and watch the game.
