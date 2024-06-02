Brussels Cycling Classic live stream 2024: How to watch the Belgian semi-classic

The 104th Brussels Cycling Classic historically favours sprinters, with nine classified climbs and a formidable stretch of cobbles they will have to be versatile if they are going to make it to the finish and be in contention.

Brussels Cycling Classic 2024 live streams: TV schedule, Dates Brussels Cycling Classic 2024 live streams take place on Sunday, June 2.

► Start time: 7:35 a.m. ET / 4:35 a.m. PT / 12:25 p.m. BST / 9:35 p.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAMS — RTBF (Belgium) / Sporza (Belgium)

• U.S. — FloBikes

• Canada. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

The race starts in the north of the city then heads west into Flanders where the decisive action will unfold on the dreaded cobbled climbs in and around the town of Geraardsbergen. With two ascents of the Muur - Kapelmuur, the Bosberg, and the Congoberg this is where we will see who has the strongest legs.

Last year's winner and two-time victor Arnaud Démare will be back again looking for his hat trick but he will face stiff competition from a field packed with talent.

Heading up the list of challengers is Biniam Girmay (Intermarché - Wanty) who showed his good form on Wednesday taking the win on a tough uphill sprint in the Circuit Franco Belge. Also lining up will be Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) who recently won in his home country of Norway, the Austrialian Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceuninck) and German powerhouse Pascal Ackermann (Israel - Premier Tech).

FREE Brussels Cycling Classic live streams

If you live in Belgium then you can look forward to a FREE Brussels Cycling Classic live stream in 2024. Belgium's Sporza and RTBF is set to serve up a free stream of this one-day UCI World Tour race.

But what if you're based in Belgium but aren't at home to catch that free Brussels Cycling Classic coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Brussels Cycling Classic 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Brussels Cycling Classic live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Belgian service, you'd select Belgium from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTBF or Sporza or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch a Brussels Cycling Classic live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Brussels Cycling Classic on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch a Brussels Cycling Classic live stream in the U.K.

Live coverage of Brussels Cycling Classic will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

How to watch a Brussels Cycling Classic live stream in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Brussels Cycling Classic on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Brussels Cycling Classic 2024 route map

Brussels Cycling Classic 2024 route map (Image credit: Brussels Cycling Classic 2024)