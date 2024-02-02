Australia vs South Korea live stream: how to watch AFC Asian Cup game online

The Australia vs South Korea live stream features two teams who had very different experiences in the previous round. This quarter-final game could easily have been the final. Expect plenty of excitement. You can watch the live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Australia vs South Korea live stream, date, time, channels Australia vs South Korea in the Asian Cup takes place on Friday, February 2.

• Time: 3:30 p.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 3)

• AUS — 10Play (FREE) / Paramount Plus

• U.S. — Paramount Plus / CBS Sports Golazo

• U.K. — Triller TV+

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Australia comfortably got past Indonesia with a 4-0 victory in the round of 16. That cannot be said of South Korea, who needed a 99th-minute equaliser by Cho Gue-sung against Saudi Arabia, before winning on penalties. The Socceroos have also had two days extra of rest.

Tigers of Asia goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo emerged as the hero, saving two penalties in the shootout. However, he was only in as a replacement for Kim Seung-gyu, who tore his ACL earlier in the tournament.

This is a heavyweight quarter-final clash. Indeed, these sides previously met in the final of this competition back in 2015. The Socceroos, playing on home soil and led by current Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, prevailed on that occasion. Can Son and co. get revenge and bring home their country’s first AFC Asian Cup title in 64 years?

For Australia vs South Korea live streams — and where to watch AFC Asian Cup games generally — keep reading this article, where you'll also find out about free streams around the world.

FREE Australia vs South Korea live stream

How to watch Australia vs South Korea live streams for FREE

All of the Socceroos' games — including this one against India — are being shown for FREE Down Under on TV on Channel 10 and via its online 10Play streaming service (complete with English commentary).

There are also free-to-air options in Indonesia via RCTI+, and in the U.K. and U.S. thanks to free trials for Triller TV+ and Paramount Plus respectively.

If you're usually based in one of those countries but are overseas when this match is on, you'll find that your usual stream on the above services is blocked.

Thankfully however, with a VPN you can still live stream Australia vs India as if you were back at home. We'll explain how below.

Watch Australia vs South Korea live streams from anywhere

How to watch Australia vs South Korea live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from any country on Earth.

For instance, an Aussie who's currently away from home could watch Australia vs South Korea live streams on 10Play with a VPN.

VPNs are inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and straightforward to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee. Check out the 12-month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're in Canada and want to view an Australian service, such as 10Play, you'd select 'Australia' from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the Australia vs South Korea live stream on 10Play.

Australia vs South Korea live streams by country

How to watch Australia vs South Korea live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., streaming service Paramount Plus will show Australia vs South Korea, along with every Asian Cup soccer game. This game starts at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT on Friday morning.

If you don't already have a subscription, prices start from only $5.99/month for the basic package, rising to $11.99/month ad-free. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus available to new users, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't already.

If you're outside of the U.S., then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise blocked Australia vs South Korea live stream.

How to watch Australia vs South Korea live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can live stream Australia vs South Korea and watch all other 2023 Asian Cup games on the little-known Triller TV+ platform.

Better known for showing combat sports, Triller TV+ works across a wide range of streaming devices and costs £7.99/month or £69.99/year with a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used it before.

Australia vs South Korea kicks off at 3:30 p.m. GMT on Thursday afternoon.

How to watch Australia vs South Korea live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Good news for soccer fans Down Under! You can watch Australia vs South Korea for FREE. It's being shown on Channel 10 and via its 10Play streaming service at 2:30 a.m. AEDT early on Saturday night.

All of the Socceroos' games, together with the final, are being shown for free thanks to Network 10. While every single AFC Asian Cup game (including this one) is being streamed by Paramount Plus. Subscriptions cost from $9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.