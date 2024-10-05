Aston Villa vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League 2024/25 game online

The Aston Villa vs Man Utd live stream is a game between two teams targeting Champions League qualification, with one doing better than the other so far — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Not for the first time, Erik ten Hag is under huge pressure. A 3-0 home defeat by Tottenham last weekend was arguably the worst performance of his tenure, and the loss left the Red Devils down in 13th place in the EPL table. Despite signing a new contract in the summer, Ten Hag is in danger of losing his job unless results improve soon.

United will need to match Aston Villa's intensity. Unai Emery's team play with energy and speed, as they showed in a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday. So, the Red Devils could go back to basics here, sitting deep and holding a compact shape without the ball. That's not great home style for a club of their stature but, despite signing a new contract in the summer, Ten Hag is in danger of losing his job unless results improve soon.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd as normal.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Aston Villa vs Man Utd live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Aston Villa vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and USA Network in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Aston Villa vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K. at 2 p.m. local time. It will go out on the provider's Sky Sports Main Event and Skky Sports Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Aston Villa vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd in Australia

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Man Utd game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229. But right now you can sign up to the monthly plan for half price — just $12.50.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd in New Zealand

Kiwis can access their Aston Villa vs Man Utd live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

