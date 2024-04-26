Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream is a chance for the home side to take a step closer to achieving their Champions League dream — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Aston Villa are just four games away from securing their first-ever spot in the Champions League. The 4th-placed Villains have a six-point lead on Tottenham (though Spurs have two games in hand), and three points here would see them take a giant leap closer to securing a top-four finish, especially as their 5th-placed rivals are facing Arsenal in the North London Derby this weekend. For Aston Villa, it’s a must-win game, against an inconsistent team.

Just when Chelsea looked to have turned a corner following a lengthy unbeaten streak that included wins against Newcastle and Man Utd, a humbling 5-0 defeat to Arsenal has again soured the mood across the club. Mauricio Pochettino is facing intense scrutiny in this first season as Blues boss, and for the club to take any form of positivity into the summer they need to finish strongly. In that regard, Aston Villa away is not an ideally timed matchup.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea should be a thrilling match as both sides won’t want to settle for a point. We’ve got all the details to watch it live and online from anywhere below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea from anywhere

Aston Villa vs Chelsea live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business.

NordVPN is outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in the U.K.

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — hosts the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in Australia

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.