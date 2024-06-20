Afghanistan vs India live stream: How to watch T20 World Cup 2024 online

India's captain Rohit Sharma. He and Rishabh Pant are the only Indian batters to be scoring at more than a run a ball this tournament.

Afghanistan vs India at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, features the top-ranked T20 side in the world coming up against a side on the back of a chastening experience in their last group game of the first stage.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Afghanistan vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Afghanistan vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live stream: 2024 TV schedule, dates The Afghanistan vs India live stream takes place on Thursday, June 20.

► Times: 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. BST / 8 p.m. IST / 6 am AEDT (June 21)

Afghanistan lost their last match, against the West Indies, by 108 runs. The 218-5 they conceded was the highest total of the first stage of this T20 World Cup, and the most runs Afghanistan have conceded since 2013. The fourth over of the innings, bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai, went for a joint-record 36 runs.

This may be encouraging news for India’s batsmen. So far, this tournament, India’s wins have been on the back of fine performances by their bowlers. Their batting has yet to fire. Virat Kohli has had a particularly lean time – he has faced nine balls and been dismissed three times.

This is the furthest Afghanistan have got in a cricket tournament. They have played India 13 times across all formats and never won. Here's how to watch every ball of the Afghanistan vs India T20 World Cup match live stream from anywhere.

Free Afghanistan vs India T20 live stream

Cricket fans in India can watch all the T20 World Cup 2024 action for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

But what if you aren't at home to catch the T20 World Cup 2024 live stream — and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd be able to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Afghanistan vs India T20 World Cup live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the T20 World Cup live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN in the sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Afghanistan vs India online in the U.S.

T20 World Cup 2024 live stream from $10 a month:

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing T20 World Cup 2024 live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch Afghanistan vs India T20 live streams in the U.K.

All T20 World Cup 2024 cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs India: live stream T20 in Australia

All 55 matches will be shown live on Amazon's Prime Video online subscription streaming service in Australia and are available to Amazon Prime members in Australia at no additional cost to their membership. Amazon are offering a Prime Video 30-day free trial. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79 per year. Amazon’s coverage includes an in-game language selection tool, which includes Hindi and a feature called Rapid Recap, where viewers watching a game can catch-up on the highlights and jump to live action at any time.

How to watch Afghanistan vs India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live in India

Every game of the 2024 T20 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels. If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the Afghanistan vs India live stream wherever you are are.