How to watch 'Parish' online, on TV and from anywhere

After terrifying audiences for more than a decade as Gus Fring in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”, Giancarlo Esposito is back with another intense crime thriller. "Parish", premieres on Sunday, March 31 – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Having carved a niche for himself as an uber-villain, not only for Vince Gilligan but also in the Star Wars show “The Mandalorian”, Esposito looks set for a change of pace, taking on the role of apparent family man Gray Parish. But it’s a veneer that slips when his old partner, Colin (Skeet Ulrich, "Riverdale"), arrives on the scene, dragging him back into his former criminal life.

Once back in, Gray looks set to head down a path that will reveal the truth behind his son’s supposed accidental death and ultimately force him to slide back into his role as a wheelman for some of the city's most dangerous and powerful gangsters.

Also in the cast are Arica Himmel as Michael, Paula Malcomson as Ros, Ivan Mbakop as Zenzo, Bonnie Mbuli as Shamiso Tongai, and Zackary Momo as The Horse.

Giancarlo Esposito looks set to bring the same quiet intensity we’ve come to expect from one of TV’s best, so read on to find out how to watch “Parish” from wherever you are.

Watch 'Parish' in the U.S.

How to watch 'Parish' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Parish" premieres on Sunday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays thereafter.

AMC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the through a cable TV package but if you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Pro Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

If you're away from home when "Parish" airs, you can tune in as you usually would using a VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch 'Parish' on AMC+

If you prefer to stream "Parish", episodes drop on AMC+ in the U.S. on Sundays, starting March 31.

Watch 'Parish' from anywhere

How to watch 'Parish' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Parish" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the crime thriller live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it is ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Watch 'Parish' in Canada

How to watch 'Parish' in Canada

Canadians can stream "Parish" at the same time as Americans (Sundays) on AMC Plus.

If you don't already subscribe, plans cost $8.99 per month or $89.99 for a full year.

Americans travelling in The Great North can use a VPN to stream as they would back home.

Can I watch 'Parish' in the U.K.?

Can I watch 'Parish' in the U.K.?

There's currently no news on a U.K. release for 'Parish'. We'll be sure to update you when we hear more.

The original homegrown version, "The Driver", is available in Blighty, and what's more, it's FREE via Amazon Freevee.

If you're a U.S. resident travelling in the U.K., a VPN will let you stream just as if you were Stateside.

Can I watch 'Parish' in Australia?

Can I watch 'Parish' in Australia?

It's a similar story Down Under with no word at present on when 'Parish' might arrive. Aussies do have access to AMC Plus, however, so it could find a home there.

If you're looking to subscribe to AMC Plus in Australia, its current price is $8.99 per month.

If you're a U.S. citizen travelling in the Oz, a VPN will let you stream just as if you were Stateside.

Everything to know about 'Parish'

'Parish' trailer

'Parish' episode guide

Episode 1 – "Pilot": Sunday, March 31

Episode 2 – "Blood in the Water": Sunday, April 7

Episode 3 – "Sanctuary": Sunday, April 14

Episode 4 – "Impimpi": Sunday, April 21

Episode 5 – "Kumba": Sunday, April 28

Episode 6 – "A Good Man": Sunday, May 5

Who is in the cast of 'Parish'? Giancarlo Esposito as Gracián "Gray" Parish

Arica Himmel as Michaela

Paula Malcomson as Ros

Ivan Mbakop as Zenzo

Bonnie Mbuli as Shamiso Tongai

Zackary Momo as The Horse

Dax Rey as Luke

Skeet Ulrich as Colin

Bradley Whitford as Anton

Caleb Baumann as Maddox Parish

What can we expect from 'Parish'? The official synopsis from AMC reads: "A reimagining of the BBC One series "The Driver", this hour-long thriller series follows Gray Parish (Giancarlo Esposito) — a good man with a troubled past who gave up his life of crime for life as a family man. But when his son is violently murdered, old habits return, sending him on a relentless quest with moral intentions and dangerous consequences.