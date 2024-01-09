The Mandalorian and Grogu jet onto the big screen in upcoming Star Wars movie

As if appearing from hyperspace, a new "Star Wars" movie is headed into production later this year following Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian character and his trusty little green sidekick, Grogu.

Lucasfilm took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the news, highlighting that Jon Favreau will be taking the lead as director on the project, called “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” alongside producers Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni.

The movie will seemingly pick up following the events of “The Mandalorian” season 3, which saw the titular Din Djarin settling down on a quiet plot of land with his Force-sensitive buddy.

With the film not slated to hit production until later this year, fans will have quite a long wait ahead before experiencing the duo’s next high-flying, space-faring adventure.

Too big for the small screen

Announced in a StarWars.com blog post, the new movie featuring Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) and Din Djarin will add to the ever-burgeoning list of movies on Lucasfilm’s schedule. There’s little else to go on aside from a piece of concept art that shows Grogu in the arms of Mando as he dives away from an exploding spacecraft.

Although there isn’t any official word on The Mandalorian season 4, it seems like “The Mandalorian & Grogu” movie will take its place and could very well be the end of their story — at least with the duo as the main draw. The movie will mark Grogu’s first-ever feature film appearance and might bring in well-established characters, like Thrawn, Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla and Bo Katan into the mix.

Following the events of the first season of "Ahhoska," which Lucasfilm has confirmed is getting a second outing and is currently being developed by Filoni, General Thrawn is now free from his exile and will most certainly cause immense havoc across the galaxy. It will be interesting to see how Mando and crew face off against this incredibly dangerous and intelligent threat.

(Image credit: Disney)

With “The Mandalorian,” “Ahsoka,” “Book of Boba Fett,” and many other New Republic-era shows leading into Filoni’s own forthcoming film, it’s a safe bet that these few projects will be the last we see of the little green Force-sensitive and his knight in shining armor. We will just have to wait and see how the events unfold in that beloved galaxy far, far away.

In addition to announcing both “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” as well as “Ahsoka” season 2, Lucasfilm also highlighted additional movies in the works headed up by James Mangold and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The latter’s film, currently titled “Star Wars: New Jedi Order,” will follow Rey on her quest to rebuild the Force-sensitive hierarchy and is slated for release in May 2026. Mangold’s “Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi,” set 25,000 years before “Episode IV,” remains in development alongside Filoni's New Republic movie.