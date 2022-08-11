Better Call Saul finale release date and time: How to watch online

And here, we, go. It's almost time to watch the Better Call Saul finale online, as the best show on TV finally ends its fantastic run of six excellent seasons of cons, lies and emotional manipulation.

Better Call Saul finale start time, channel Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13 release date: Monday, August 15)

Time: 9 p.m. ET / PT on AMC and AMC Plus.

Watch on: Sling TV (opens in new tab) and fubo TV (opens in new tab) (AMC) and AMC Plus via Amazon Channels (opens in new tab)

Last we saw Gene Takovic/Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), he was on the run and on the wrong end of symmetrical storytelling. After Better Call Saul began with the manipulation of the senior citizens at the Sandpiper Crossing retirement home, it was a different senior citizen — Marion, played wonderfully by Carol Burnett — who saw through Jimmy's lies. One Life Alert call later, and Jimmy was on the lam.

Elsewhere in the finale, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) was too racked with guilt over her role in the defamation of Howard Hamlin and his death to let herself get away with it all. Kim turned in a typed confession of the whole situation to Howard’s wife Cheryl (Sandrine Holt), and was sobbing through the following moments on a bus to the airport to go back to Florida, to live with her especially boring boyfriend Glen (Alvin Cowan).

So where does that leave us for the Better Call Saul finale? Well, a teaser for the following week's episode gives us a close-up of a crashed car. We also heard Jimmy's voice, repeating "Hoover, Max Extract, Pressure Pro, Model 60." Words he's said when trying to get himself out of trouble before. Does that mean we get a return of the fixer Ed Galbraith (Robert Forster)?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Better Call Saul finale online:

How to watch Better Call Saul finale from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting AMC or AMC Plus? Even if you can't get those channels normally, you're not out of luck for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab) It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. And did you hear about that 30-day money-back guarantee in case you're disappointed?

How to watch Better Call Saul finale in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13 on Monday (August 15), at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC Network.

It will also arrive on AMC Plus (opens in new tab) ($8.99 and available via Amazon Prime Video Channels (opens in new tab).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on some of the best cable TV alternatives including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): Both the Sling Orange and Blue packages carry AMC and many other top channels. Right now, new subscribers save 50% off (opens in new tab) on their first month. After that, the service costs $35 per month, a very reasonable price for live TV.

(opens in new tab) AMC Plus (opens in new tab): Get the the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. And subscribers get early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead and other AMC shows.

(opens in new tab) AMC is on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), which specializes in international sports. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13 in the UK

Our friends across the Atlantic don’t get to watch Better Call Saul season 6 live with the rest of us, and have to wait a day due to Netflix having international rights, as with the previous five seasons — new episodes will debut weekly on Netflix, the day after they premiere on AMC.

So, you can either wait for Netflix to update its catalogue at 8 a.m. U.K. time — an extra six hours to catch up with their American counterparts — or you can grab a VPN and get AMC live with the rest of us.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13 in Canada

Like their neighbors to the south, Canadian viewers will also have to tune into AMC to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13. The episode will be available concurrently on AMC network and AMC Plus at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13 in Australia

Down under, Better Call Saul will debut on Stan, broken out into two halves like it is elsewhere.

Episode 13 debuts on Tuesday, August 16.

Better Call Saul season 6 episodes

Better Call Saul season 6 will be comprised of 13 episodes split into two parts. The first seven kicked off on April 18, and ran until May 23. The final run of six episodes kicked off on July 11, with the final episode arriving on August 15.

Better Call Saul episode 01: "Wine and Roses" April 18 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 02: "Carrot and Stick" April 18 @ 10::07 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 03: "Rock and Hard Place" April 25 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 04: "Hit and Run" May 2 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 05: "Black and Blue" May 9 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 06: May 16 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 07: "Plan and Execution" (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 08: "Point and Shoot" July 11 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 09: "Fun and Games" July 18 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 10: "Nippy" July 25 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 11: "Breaking Bad: August 1 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 12: "Waterworks" August 8 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 13: "Saul Gone" August 15 (AMC)

Better Call Saul season 6 cast

Better Call Saul season 6 feature the same returning cast as previous seasons, with Bob Odenkirk playing the lead role of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. Rhea Seehorn plays Jimmy's long-time partner and now wife Kim Wexler, while Michael Mando plays cartel lieutenant Nacho Vega. Tony Dalton plays Lalo Salamanca, the de-facto leader of the Salamanca criminal family.

Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Espositio reprise their Breaking Bad roles as Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring. In episode 11, "Breaking Bad" Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprised their roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, it's unclear if they'll return.

Carol Burnett has played a character named Marion, who is the mother of Jeff (Pat Healy), who deduced Gene's real identity at the mall.

Next: How to watch South Park 25th Anniversary Concert online