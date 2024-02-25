How to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' online: premiere date and time

Watch "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" to reconnect with original survivor Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

The original show may have been shuffling along like its titular zombies before being put to rest with 2022's series finale, but "The Walking Dead" franchise has risen from the grave with a run of spin-offs. The latest, "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live", premieres on Sunday, February 25 – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' release date, time and channel "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, February 25

• U.S. — AMC Plus or AMC via Sling / Fubo

• Canada — AMC Plus

• Australia — Stan (Mon, Feb. 26)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

When we last saw Rick Grimes in season 9 of the original series, he seemingly sacrificed himself to save those he loved, blowing up a bridge full of walkers and apparently meeting his maker in the process. However, it was later revealed that Rick was picked up by a CRM helicopter and whisked away to the Civic Republic, a vast militia-run civilization, and this is where we find him at the start of "The Ones Who Live".

Meanwhile, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Rick’s wife, left the main group to go and search for the former lawman, (correctly) believing him to still be alive. The series promises an epic love story as the pair search across the post-apocalyptic wasteland for one another before what is sure to be a tear-jerking reunion.

There’s also a host of new cast members, including Terry O’Quinn ("Lost") as CRM Major General Beale and Craig Tate as his right-hand man, Lieutenant Colonel Donald Okafor. Pollyana McIntosh returns as Jadis, the CRM warrant officer who rescued Rick as he departed the main series.

Rick Grimes’ return to the “Walking Dead” universe is sure to be an explosive affair, so read on to find out how to watch “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” from wherever you are.

How to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' from anywhere

Watch 'The Ones Who Live' in the U.S.

How to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" premieres on Sunday, February 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and weekly at the same day/time thereafter.

AMC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the through a cable TV package but if you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Pro Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

How to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' on AMC+

If you prefer to stream "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live", episodes drop on AMC+ in the U.S. the same day they air on linear TV, starting Sunday, February 25.

Watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' in Canada

How to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' in Canada

Canadians can stream "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" at the same time as Americans (Sundays, starting February 25) on AMC Plus, which is also where you'll find everything so far from the "Walking Dead" universe.

Can I watch 'The Ones Who Live' in the U.K.?

Can I watch 'The Ones Who Live' in the U.K.?

It's bad news for "The Walking Dead" fans in the U.K. with "The Ones Who Live" joining "Dead City" and "Daryl Dixon" in the 'currently unavailable' category. It's not even clear where the spin-offs will arrive when they eventually do, with the franchise currently being spread across Disney Plus and Prime Video.

Watch 'The Ones Who Live' in Australia

Watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' in Australia

Aussies can watch "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" on Stan, which is now the home of all "Walking Dead" content Down Under.

The streamer offers a whopping 30-day free trial and after that, plans start from $10 AUD a month.

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' episode guide

Episode 1 – "Years": Sunday, February 25

Sunday, February 25 Episode 2 – "Gone": Sunday, March 3

Sunday, March 3 Episode 3 – "Bye": Sunday, March 10

Sunday, March 10 Episode 4 – "What We": Sunday, March 17

Sunday, March 17 Episode 5 – "Become": Sunday, March 24

Sunday, March 24 Episode 6 – TBC: Sunday, March 31

Everything to know about 'The Ones Who Live'

Who is in the cast of "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live"? Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes / Anne

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

Terry O'Quinn as Beale

Matthew August Jeffers as Nat

Andrew Bachelor as Bailey

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Craig Tate as Donald Okafor

What can we expect from "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" The official synopsis from AMC reads: "'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"