There’s a Netflix hack everyone should know — and it unlocks the full library

After years of scrolling through the same Netflix suggestions, I stumbled across something that completely changed how I use the platform. Netflix has secret codes that unlock hidden categories and reveal content you never knew existed. I'm genuinely annoyed that I didn't discover this sooner.

Netflix's algorithm-driven homepage only shows you a fraction of their full catalog, tailored to your viewing history and popular trends. But with these numerical codes, you can bypass the algorithm entirely and access thousands of specific categories.

Here's what these codes actually reveal, how to use them on your computer like a pro, and the phone hack that Netflix clearly doesn't want to make easy.

What these codes actually unlock (Image: © Studio R3/Shutterstock) The codes reveal Netflix's complete organizational system. Instead of broad categories like "Action" or "Comedy," you get hyper-specific genres like "Martial Arts Movies" (code 8985) or "Classic Action & Adventure Films" (code 46576). Some categories contain hundreds of titles, while others might have just a handful of carefully curated selections. What surprised me most was discovering content that never appeared in my regular browsing. Shows and movies that existed in Netflix's library but were essentially invisible due to the algorithm's assumptions about my preferences. It's like finding a hidden room in your own house.

How to use codes on your laptop or PC

How to use codes on your laptop or PC (Image: © Shutterstock) Using Netflix codes on your computer is straightforward once you know the method. You'll need two browser windows open, one for Netflix and another for finding the codes. First, log into Netflix in your browser as normal. Then, open a second tab and go to a code site like What's On Netflix or Netflix-Codes. These sites list thousands of category codes organized alphabetically or by search function. Once you've found a category that interests you, modify your Netflix URL. Change the Netflix tab address bar to read: https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/[CODE]. Then press enter, and Netflix will display that specific category with all available titles. From there, you can browse and watch as normal.

Browser extensions make it easier (Image: © FindFlix) If manually entering URLs feels cumbersome, browser extensions can streamline the process. FindFlix: Netflix Secret Category Finder works with both Firefox and Chrome, while Better Browse for Netflix is Chrome-only. These extensions add a dropdown menu or browse all option directly to your Netflix homepage. Instead of juggling multiple tabs, you get instant access to thousands of alphabetized categories without leaving Netflix.

Using codes on your phone (Image: © Shutterstock) Here's where mobile gets complicated. You might think entering codes directly into the Netflix app's search bar would work, and some people swear it does, but I've found it unreliable at best. Netflix designed their mobile app with a different approach that doesn't play nicely with category codes. Your best bet is opening your phone's browser instead. Whether you prefer Safari, Chrome, or another browser, log into Netflix's website and use the same URL trick from the desktop instructions. The mobile site mirrors the desktop experience perfectly when it comes to code access. Once you discover something worth watching, tap My List to save it. Now you can close the browser, open the Netflix app, and find your saved content ready to stream.

Why it's an absolute game-changer (Image: © Shutterstock; Netflix) Netflix's algorithm creates a viewing bubble based on your history and popular content. These codes burst that bubble, exposing you to Netflix's full catalog including international films, obscure documentaries, and genre-specific content that might never appear in your regular feed. After using these codes for a few weeks, I've discovered shows and movies I would never have found otherwise. And as an added bonus, it's completely free and uses Netflix's existing interface. You're not accessing anything you shouldn't, you're just navigating their catalog more efficiently than their algorithm allows.

