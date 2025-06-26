I ditched my Oral-B for this weird silicone toothbrush — and my teeth have never been cleaner

I've been on a bit of a dental health journey lately. After my last hygienist appointment didn't go as smoothly as I'd hoped, I decided it was time to get serious about finding the perfect toothbrush.

I've tried everything from basic electrics to high-end sonic models over the past year, but nothing quite hit the mark. Then I stumbled across the Foreo Issa 3 with its unusual silicone bristles. Two months of daily use later, I'm convinced this odd-looking brush has cracked the code.

FOREO ISSA 3: $89 at Amazon The ISSA 3 feels more like a manual brush but with the benefits of electric cleaning. The silicone bristles are gentle yet effective, improving oral hygiene without irritation. And the added tongue and cheek cleaner is a nice touch.

The Foreo Issa 3 definitely stands out in the electric toothbrush market. Those silicone bristles extending down towards the handle and bright colorway make it look more like a high-tech face cleanser than a dental tool.

I was skeptical at first — after years of traditional electric toothbrushes, why switch to something so different? But sometimes the unconventional choice turns out to be the right one.

The moment I knew something was different

The first thing that struck me was the silence. My old electric toothbrush made enough noise to wake the neighbors. When I switched on the Issa 3, I actually checked to make sure it was working. This thing is remarkably quiet — you can barely hear it.

The real revelation came when I started brushing. Those silicone bristles I'd been uncertain about turned out to be brilliant. The soft outer ring works with the firmer bristles in the center to give me cleaning precision I didn't know I was missing. It's essentially like having two different brushes in one.

(Image credit: Toms Guide)

Why I'm never going back to traditional bristles

Most electric toothbrushes essentially use old-school bristle technology with modern motors. They vibrate faster, but they're still just plastic bristles doing what they've always done.

The Issa 3 takes a different approach entirely. I can adjust the angle slightly and switch between gentle silicone bristles for sensitive spots and the firmer center bristles for deeper cleaning. When I had some recent dental work, being able to treat that tender area carefully while still cleaning thoroughly everywhere else made a huge difference.

Those silicone bristles reach areas behind my back molars that my previous brush couldn't touch properly. After two months of use, I can feel the difference in how clean those hard-to-reach spots are.

(Image credit: Toms Guide)

The details that make all the difference

This brush feels so much lighter compared to my old Oral-B model. The soft-touch coating is genuinely pleasant to hold, making my morning routine feel less rushed and more intentional.

The control design is thoughtful. Instead of clicky buttons, there are pressure-sensitive pads with LED feedback rather than beeps. These small details show that someone actually considered how people use these devices daily.

The charging setup impressed me too. There's a tiny rubber flap on the back that reveals a magnetic charging port. No bulky charging base taking up counter space. Not only is the ISSA 3 the worlds first silicone toothbrush, it also lasts up to a whole year on a single charge.

My teeth have never felt this clean

After two months of daily use, my mouth genuinely feels cleaner than it ever has. My next dental cleaning will be the real test, but I'm optimistic about what my hygienist will find.

The 16 intensity settings helped me find the right level for my teeth and gums. No sensitivity from over-brushing, but still that satisfying clean feeling. It's about finding the sweet spot for your specific needs.

I went into this thinking the Foreo Issa 3 might be an overpriced novelty. Two months later, I'm wondering why I put up with mediocre cleaning for so long. While pricier than other models like the Suri, the improvement in my daily routine and oral health makes it worth the investment.

Sometimes the unusual-looking option turns out to be exactly what you need.

(Image credit: Toms Guide)