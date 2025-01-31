How to watch ‘S.W.A.T’ season 8, part 2 – stream action drama midseason premiere

After a winter hiatus, the eighth season of the long-running cop drama gets back underway, and things are getting personal for Hondo (Shemar Moore) as a figure from his past seeks revenge. Here’s how to watch “S.W.A.T” season 8 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Stream ‘S.W.A.T’ season 8: TV channel, start time, streaming info “S.W.A.T” season 8 returns to CBS weekly from Friday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — Watch on CBS (via Fubo or Paramount Plus)

• CAN — Watch on GlobalTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

For the uninitiated, “S.W.A.T” is based on the movie of the same name and follows Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a former marine who now finds himself the head of a specialized tactical unit operating on the very streets he was born and raised. Often torn between his loyalties to his community and his job, Hondo seeks to be the glue that binds both worlds. Season 8 resumes with the enforcement officer discovering someone has placed a $1 million bounty on his head. As enemies close in, 20-squad face a race against time to uncover the identity of the person seeking such extreme vengeance.

Expect to see the usual cast return from the midseason break, including Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, David Lim as Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks, and Anna Enger Ritch as Zoe Powell. Annie Ilonzeh is also back as Devin Gamble, while Niko Pepaj plays Miguel “Miko” Alfaro.

Ready for another round of adrenaline fueled action? Read on to find out how to watch "S.W.A.T” season 8, part 2 online and from anywhere around the world.

How to watch ‘S.W.A.T’ season 8 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"S.W.A.T" season 8 returns to CBS for a new batch of episodes on Friday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers ($12.99 a month) can stream the show live and on-demand, while episodes drop the day after broadcast for those on the Essential tier ($7.99 per month).

CBS can also be accessed via a cable replacement service such as Fubo.

Away from home? You can catch the show on your usual streamer via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN – more details below.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Section 31."

How to watch 'S.W.A.T’ S8 online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because CBS and Paramount Plus aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss all-new "S.W.A.T" if you find yourself in a country where the show isn't on.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch ‘S.W.A.T’ season 8 online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in Canada cant watch the return of "S.W.A.T" season 8 on the same schedule as the U.S., via Global TV, starting Friday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Episodes will be available to stream the following day on the Global TV website and app.

Global TV content can also be streamed with a StackTV subscription, available through Amazon Prime.

Canadian abroad? If you’re away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.

Can I watch ‘S.W.A.T’ season 8 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"S.W.A.T" has previously gone out on Sky in the U.K., however there's no news on when season 8 might arrive at present. We'd expect the latest season to cross the Atlantic sometime after it's finished airing in the States.

When it does arrive, you'll also be able to stream on Sky's pay as you go platform, NOW.

U.S. citizen abroad? You can download a VPN and connect to your usual streaming service.

Can I watch ‘S.W.A.T' season 8 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"S.W.A.T" streams on Binge Down Under, although Aussie fans are still awaiting season 8, with no word on when it might arrive currently.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

What you need to know about 'S.W.A.T' season 8, part 2

What is the 'S.W.A.T' season 8 release date? Season 8 of "S.W.A.T" returns from winter hiatus on Friday, January 31 in North America with on-demand streaming options available the following day. Australia and U.K. release dates are TBC.

Who is in the cast of 'S.W.A.T' season 8?

Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson

Alex Russell as Jim Street

Anna Enger Ritch as Zoe Powell

Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay

Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks

David Lim as Victor Tan

Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael

Annie Ilonzeh joins as Devin Gamble

Niko Pepaj as Miguel Alfar

Annie Ilonzeh as Devin Gamble

More from Tom's Guide