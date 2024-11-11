How to watch 'Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands' online — from The Beatles to K-Pop

From the smoky 60s clubs of Liverpool to the arenas of South Korea via the frosted tips of Millennium era U.S., take a journey through the history of the cultural sensation that is the boyband. Here's how to watch “Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands” online and from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Stream 'Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands' online: date and streaming options "Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands" will land globally on Tuesday, November 12.

• Global stream — Paramount Plus (free trial)

Coming from MTV, the network synonymous with the 2000s image of 5 blokes with bleached tips and baggy pants dancing in sync, comes this new documentary that charts the path of the boyband, from The Beatles and the Jackson 5 all the way to the K-Pop phenomenon. With a particular look at the 90s and 00s U.S. explosion that gifted the world the likes of New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC – the latter currently enjoying a “Deadpool” inspired revival – the film explores both the acts and their fanatic followers.

Featuring interviews with the artists, their managers and the fans, expect to hear from the likes of AJ McLean, Chris Kirkpatrick, Donnie Wahlberg, Donnie Osmond, Lance Bass, Nick Lachey and more as they reflect on their impact and the cultural importance and relevance of the boyband. A playlist of sorts, journeying from one act to the next throughout the history of the genre, “Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands” is a must for anyone who ever MMMbopp-ed, rocked their body or hung tough. And that ain’t no lie.

Ready to take a trip through the music of your heart? Here's where to watch “Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands” online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands' online in the U.S.

Everybody in the U.S. can watch "Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands" on Paramount Plus from Tuesday, November 12. Paramount Plus plans begin at $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. There's also the option to add Showtime, and if you want it that way, it'll cost $12.99 each month or $119.99 annually. New Paramount Plus subscribers can use the 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial.

How to watch 'Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands' from anywhere

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss "Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands" if you find yourself in a country where the service isn't provided.

How to watch 'Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands' in Canada, the U.K. and Australia

"Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands" will also stream on Paramount Plus from Tuesday, November 12 in every territory the service is available.

That means if you're in Canada, the U.K., Australia or beyond, you'll want to buy, buy, buy a Paramount Plus subscription to stream the pop music doc.

Prices vary around the globe, but Canadians are looking at CA$6.99, Brits will pay from £6.99 while for Aussies it's AU$6.99. Most countries offer a 7-day free trial, which is gonna be FREE, and as long as you love it, you can keep the service – if not, cancel anytime.

All you need to know about 'Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands'

'Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands' trailer

What can we expect from 'Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands'? The official synopsis from Paramount reads: "For more than half a century, boy bands have been a cultural touchstone, bridging generations with unexpected connections to the past and future. "Larger Than Life" weaves together these stories into a perfectly curated playlist, transitioning from one group to the next to reveal what it was truly like to be a member - or a fan - during each group’s reign. From the exhilaration of success to the realities of fame, the film uncovers the raw, unvarnished experiences behind the spotlight, offering timeless insight into the frenetic era."

Who is featured in 'Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands'? Paramount tease: "From The Beatles and The Jackson 5 through New Edition, *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys, to SEVENTEEN and more, the documentary offers an inside look at the era’s defining boy bands. Featured personalities who discuss their journeys include AJ McLean, Chris Kirkpatrick, Donnie Wahlberg, Donny Osmond, Jeff Timmons, HANSON, Lance Bass, Michael Bivins, Nick Lachey, SEVENTEEN (HOSHI & VERNON) and Tiffany - all reflecting on their impact and the trajectory of boy band popularity in the zeitgeist."

