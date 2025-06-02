At the turn of the Millennium, teenager Byron (Ellis Howard) discovers that in order to find themselves, they have to lose themselves in this journey of love, danger, self-discovery and self-destruction. Here's how to watch “What It Feels Like For A Girl” from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

'What It Feels Like For A Girl' date, time, channel "What It Feels Like For A Girl" premieres on Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. BST.

Inspired by the memoir by Paris Lees, the new coming-of-age drama follows Y2K teen Byron as they yearn to escape their small, run down, ex-mining town. Travelling to Nottingham, Byron is immersed in a hedonistic underworld, and is soon taken under the wing of chaotically fabulous gang “The Fallen Divas,” led by podium dancer Lady Die (Laquarn Lewis). However, when bad-boy Liam (Jake Dunn) enters the scene, events occur that will change things forever.

Set in the kinetic early 2000s U.K. club scene, “What It Feels Like For A Girl” is a bold exploration of growing up and coming out that star Howard calls “anarchic, punk and edgy, but also joyful.”

The new drama promises to be a thought-provoking and unapologetic tale of gender identity, sexuality, friendship and love. Read on to find out how to watch “What It Feels Like For A Girl” online and from anywhere.

Watch 'What It Feels Like For A Girl' for free in the U.K.

"What It Feels Like For A Girl" will air weekly double bills starting at 9 p.m. BST on Tuesday, June 3 on BBC Three. All episodes will be available to stream free on BBC iPlayer from 6 a.m. BST the same day. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Can I watch 'What It Feels Like For A Girl' in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

Although the book was a global hit, there's no news on international streaming for "What It Feels Like For A Girl."

We'll be sure to update this section when we know more on global broadcasts for the BBC drama.

All eight episodes of "What It Feels Like For A Girl" will land on BBC iPlayer at 6 a.m. BST on Tuesday, June 3. The linear TV schedule for the series can be viewed below. International release dates are TBC.

'What It Feels Like For A Girl' episode schedule

Episode 1: Tuesday, June 3

Tuesday, June 3 Episode 2: Tuesday, June 3

Tuesday, June 3 Episode 3: Tuesday, June 10

Tuesday, June 10 Episode 4: Tuesday, June 10

Tuesday, June 10 Episode 5: Tuesday, June 17

Tuesday, June 17 Episode 6: Tuesday, June 17

Tuesday, June 17 Episode 7: Tuesday, June 24

Tuesday, June 24 Episode 8: Tuesday, June 24

Who is in the 'What It Feels Like For A Girl' cast?

Ellis Howard as Byron

Laura Haddock as Lisa

Hannah Walters as Mommar Joe

Michael Socha as Steve

Laquarn Lewis as Lady Die

Hannah Jones as Sasha

Adam Ali as Dirty Damian

Alex Thomas-Smith as Sticky Nikki

Calam Lynch as Max

Jake Dunn as Liam

Dickie Beau as Peter

Is 'What It Feels Like For A Girl' based on a book? "What It Feels Like For A Girl" is based on the 2021 memoir of the same name by trans writer and activist Pairs Lees. You can buy it on Amazon. Lees was the first trans columnist at"Vouge," and the first trans woman to present shows on BBC Radio 1 and Channel 4.

