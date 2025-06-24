How to watch ‘Glastonbury: 90s Hits’ online: live stream the Glastonbury 2025 special episode for free

Remember the decade of Britpop and Cool Britannia? Well then, this 30-minute special entitled “Glastonbury: 90s Hits” should be right up your alley, grandad, because it’ll showcase some of the most iconic performances to take place at Worthy Farm during the nineties.

In anticipation of this year’s festival, we explain below how to watch “Glastonbury: 90s Hits” online. But if you’re traveling outside of the U.K.? Download a VPN and stream it free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Stream ‘Glastonbury: 90s Hits’ online, start time, channels “Glastonbury: 90s Hits” will air on Wednesday, June 25 on BBC Two. Stream live on BBC iPlayer or on-demand shortly after broadcast.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Channel — BBC Two

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Promising bucket hats full of nostalgia, “Glastonbury: 90s Hits” is the third of three episodes replaying Glastonbury’s most crowd-pleasing moments across the 70s, 80s and, finally, 90s.

Some of our favorite bands hit superstardom during these years. Oasis debuted in 1994, wowing the crowds with songs like “Supersonic” before returning the next year as bona fide legends, alongside Pulp, who replaced The Stone Roses on the Pyramid Stage when that band pulled out, and which saw Jarvis Cocker lead festival goers in a barnstorming singalong to “Common People”.

It was the decade that first provided TV coverage of the festival, which allowed for the electrifying live sets of artists like Robbie Williams, Bob Dylan, R.E.M., Skunk Anansie, and Radiohead to be broadcast out of waterlogged fields (1997 was famously known as “The Year of the Mud”) and into homes across the U.K.

So, put your rose-tinted glasses on for this nineties throwback, and watch “Glastonbury: 90s Hits” online with our following guide – and 100% FREE with BBC iPlayer.

How to watch ‘Glastonbury: 90s Hits’ online for FREE with BBC iPlayer

U.K. viewers can watch “Glastonbury: 90s Hits” on Wednesday, June 25, with the 30-minute special airing on BBC Two from 10 p.m. BST. If you don’t have linear TV, you can watch it completely FREE via BBC iPlayer, live, or on-demand shortly after they’re broadcast. Be aware, however, that you need a valid TV license to live stream the show. Not in the U.K. when “Glastonbury: 90s Hits” airs? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

Watch BBC iPlayer when abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching “Glastonbury: 90s Hits” on BBC iPlayer?

Luckily, you can still watch “Glastonbury: 90s Hits” online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers out of the country looking to join in the fun. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal and a free Amazon gift card when you purchase a 2-year plan

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream "Glastonbury: 90s Hits" online.

Watch 'Glastonbury: 90s Hits' around the world

Can I watch ‘Glastonbury: 90s Hits’ online in the U.S., Canada, or Australia?

“Glastonbury: 90s Hits” isn’t expected to air outside of the U.K., where the BBC has exclusive coverage of the Somerset-based Glastonbury Festival.

But if you’re outside the U.K. traveling, you can download a VPN to connect to the services you’d normally enjoy for free back home, without needing to register for any additional subscriptions.

Who headlined at Glastonbury during the nineties? There have been many musical icons to headline Glasto during the inimitable decade that was the nineties. These were: The Cure, Happy Mondays, Sinead O’Connor, Carter USM, Youssou N’Dour, Shakespeare’s Sister, The Black Crowes, Christy Moore, Lenny Kravitz, Levellers, Peter Gabriel, Elvis Costello, Pulp, Oasis, Ash, The Prodigy, Radiohead, Primal Scream, Blur, Skunk Anansie, REM, and Manic Street Preachers.

Why was there no Glastonbury festival in 1991? Following violence in 1990 between security and new age travelers, as well as contending with ongoing disputes with locals, Glastonbury founders Michael and Jean Eavis decided to cancel the festival and pick it up the following year instead.

More from Tom's Guide