New Marvel sizzle reel teases what’s coming in 2025: Watch ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ ‘Ironheart’ and ‘Wonder Man’ in action

Compared to recent years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been pretty quiet through most of 2024.

Unless I'm mistaken, we've only had three new projects hit our screens this year: "Echo", "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Agatha All Along". But judging by a new sizzle reel that appeared on Disney Plus, Marvel is going to be back in business in a big way very soon.

On Tuesday (October 29), Disney Plus users spotted that the streamer was airing a new teaser ahead of "Agatha All Along" episode 1 which lays out Marvel Studios' TV slate from now through to December 2025.

The brief clip has since been shared on X, and it includes footage (and premiere windows/ release dates) for a number of anticipated MCU shows, including "Daredevil: Born Again", "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and "Marvel Zombies".

If you've been patiently wondering when you might be able to stream "Deadpool & Wolverine" from the comfort of your own home, you'll be pleased to know that this clip also confirms that the smash-hit movie's coming to Disney Plus very soon, too.

Not seen the new footage yet? e've embedded the clip below so you can see what's in store:

A look at Marvel Studios’ upcoming 2025 slate. pic.twitter.com/4hNNtj3TWIOctober 30, 2024

If you were a little busy Marvel-ing at all the exciting new footage to keep tabs on those release dates that flashed up at the end of the new teaser, we've listed each and every MCU project shown below, along with when they're currently slated to air on Disney Plus:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Everything date confirmed in the new Marvel sizzle reel Title Premiere Date/Window "Deadpool & Wolverine" November 12, 2024 "What If...?" season 3 December 22, 2024 "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" season 1 January 29, 2025 "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 March 4, 2025 "Ironheart" June 24, 2025 "Eyes of Wakanda" August 6, 2025 "Marvel Zombies" October 2025 "Wonder Man" December 2025

It looks like a really good time to be a Marvel fan

I'll be the first to admit that, until recently, I'd fallen off the Marvel bandwagon pretty hard. That said, I'd be lying if I said this new teaser didn't have me excited for what's coming up.

The "Daredevil: Born Again" footage is undoubtedly the biggest draw, though I also really like like the art style of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man". And, while they're not featured in the above clip, let's not forget that we're also getting "Captain America: Brave New World", "Thunderbolts" and "Fantastic Four: First Steps". And I'm sure plenty of people are very excited for the two-movie "Secret Wars" event featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom which is coming up in just a couple of years' time.

All in all, I can't shake the feeling that this next year is looking a lot brighter for the MCU. The end of the undeniably shaky Multiverse saga is in sight, and it looks like there's a lot of good stuff in store.