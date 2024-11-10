How to watch MTV European Music Awards 2024: stream ceremony hosted by Rita Ora

The nominees at this year's MTV European Music Awards is a veritable who's who of the great and good of the pop music world in 2024. Want to find out who will walk away with the gongs? Here's how to watch the 2024 MTV EMAs from anywhere with a VPN — and for FREE.

MTV EMAs 2024 time, TV channels, free stream The MTV European Music Awards 2024 take place on Sunday, November 10 with coverage starting at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

• FREE STREAMS — Pluto TV | Channel 5 (U.K.) | 10 Play (Aus)

• U.S. — Watch on MTV & BET (via Sling / Fubo / Philo)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

British songstress Rita Ora is back to helm the awards for a record third time, as 41 awards in all are handed out in Manchester on Sunday. That may seem like a lot, but the unique proposition of the EMAs is that there are a whole host of regionalized awards to celebrate the most popular musicians in European countries and beyond.

That's on top of the main awards, where the likes of Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter are all in contention. While Taylor Swift leads the way with seven nominations this year.

Sunday's ceremony will see performances from a diverse range of acts including Le Sserafim, Raye, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, The Warning and Pet Shop Boys. And on the subject of legendary artists, hip hop icon Busta Rhymes will collect the 2024 EMA Global Icon Award. Woo Hah!!

It's set to be a star-studded event and here we explain how to watch the MTV European Music Awards 2024 online and wherever you are, including free streams.

Where to watch MTV European Music Awards 2024 for free

This year's MTV European Music Awards are set to air for free internationally on the Pluto TV streaming service from 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Sunday, November 10.

You can stream Pluto TV on its website, plus it has apps for smartphones and a range of streaming devices and games consoles.

The event will also be available to stream on demand on My5 in the U.K. from 10 p.m. GMT and the next day on 10 Play in Australia.

Finding your free EMA stream is geo-blocked? You can use a VPN to watch the stream from abroad. Full instructions follow...

Watch EMAs 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the awards ceremony on your usual home streaming service?

You can still watch the 2024 MTV EMAs thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select a United Kingdom server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Pluto TV or another service detailed here and stream the EMAs for free.

Where to watch MTV European Music Awards in the U.S. online

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2024 European Music Awards are slated to be shown on MTV in the U.S. from 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, November 11.

As well as being able to watch through Pluto TV for free, it will also be available for catch up through Paramount Plus ($7.99/month after a 7-day free trial).

MTV content is also available to watch on cable alternatives such as Sling TV, Fubo, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Where to watch MTV European Music Awards 2024 in the U.K. for free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Coverage of the EMAs 2024 starts at 9 p.m. GMT on Sunday in the U.K. on MTV. That means you'll need a Sky TV or Now Membership to watch, or a subscription to the Paramount Plus streaming service. Alternatively, there's the free Pluto TV stream described above.

If you're willing to wait an hour or are catching up on demand later, it is also going out on the free-to-air Channel 5. That means you'll be able to watch the MTV European Music Awards 2024 on the FREE My5 streaming service from 10 p.m. GMT on Sunday, November 10.

Watch MTV EMAs 2024 for FREE in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2024 MTV European Music Awards will be broadcast on Monday, November 11 at 8:30 p.m. AEDT on the free-to-air 10 Peach Comedy and then again at 11:05 p.m. on 10.

Aussies can also watch the EMAs online for FREE on via the 10 Play streaming service. Paramount Plus will also have a stream for subscribers to that service.

Not in Australia at the moment? Use one a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere. NordVPN works best for this.

Can I watch MTV EMAs 2024 online in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We can't see the MTV European Music Awards 2024 in the schedules on any Canadian network, so it looks like you'll be relying on that Pluto TV stream and Paramount Plus on demand north of the border.

MTV European Music Awards 2024 Nominees

Who is nominated for Best Song? Ariana Grande — "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" Benson Boone — "Beautiful Things" Beyoncé — "Texas Hold 'Em" Billie Eilish — "Birds of a Feather" Chappell Roan — "Good Luck, Babe!" Sabrina Carpenter — "Espresso"

Who is nominated for Best Video? Ariana Grande — "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" Charli XCX — "360" Eminem — "Houdini" Kendrick Lamar — "Not Like Us" Lisa feat. Rosalía — "New Woman" Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — "Fortnight"

Who is nominated for Best Artist? Beyoncé Billie Eilish Post Malone Raye Sabrina Carpenter Taylor Swift

Who is nominated for Best New Artist? Ayra Starr Benson Boone Chappell Roan Le Sserafim Teddy Swims The Last Dinner Party Tyla

Head to the official MTV EMAs website for a full list of nominations.

