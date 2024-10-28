How to watch 'Love Island Australia' season 6 online — stream from anywhere

Models, content creators and influencers with 'cutesy' names dominate other "Love Island" franchises but this being "Love Island Australia" season 6, there are also construction workers, builders and a carpenter. Go to Reality TV for the tattoo and TikTok generation.

Read on for how to watch "Love Island Australia" season 6 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Love Island Australia' S6 release date and time ► Date and time: "Love Island Australia" season 6 premieres on Monday, October 28 and will then drop at 6 p.m. AEDT every Monday to Thursday.

The Islanders have to match up in order to survive the show and be in with a chance of winning the $50,000 for the last remaining couple. Well, that's the concept. The actual point of this franchise is to depress anybody over the age of 24 while giving them the chance to bitch about the beautiful young things running around getting off, coupling up with and betraying each other.

If they're really hooked they can join vote for certain couples to be dumped off the island, though evidence shows this season was pre-recorded, so, er, maybe not? Anyway, the real drama in the show comes when the islanders plot to see one of their own excommunicated. Occasionally, a real relationship breaks out but that is despite the format of this addictive series.

You can learn more in our guide to how to watch "Love Island Australia" season 6 online and from anywhere in the world. Scroll down for the full list of contestants.

Can you watch 'Love Island Australia' season 6 for FREE? In Australia, you can watch "Love Island Australia" season 6 for FREE on 9now – Channel 9's streaming service. Away from Oz? Use NordVPN to unblock 9Now and watch your usual free stream when traveling abroad.

Can I watch 'Love Island Australia' season 6 in the U.S.?

There is no release date in the U.S. for "Love Island Australia" season 6 at the time of writing but previous seasons are available on Hulu.

Aussies in the U.S. for work or on vacation who want to stream the reality show on their own domestic streaming service should use a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Love Island Australia' season 6 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription? Don't panic.

You can still watch "Love Island Australia" season 6 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to 9Now or another streaming service and watch new episodes of "Love Island Australia" s6 online.

Can I watch 'Love Island Australia' season 6 live streams in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "Love Island Australia" season 6 in Canada at the time of writing.

However, Aussies in the Great White North for work or on vacation who want to stream the reality show on their own domestic streaming service should use a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Love Island Australia' season 6 online in Australia

In Australia, "Love Island Australia" season 6 is available to watch on free-to-air 9Go! and its streaming platform 9Now. It premieres on Monday, October 28 and will then drop at 6.00pm AEDT every Monday to Thursday.

Not in Australia at the moment? Use one of the best VPN services to access your usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can I watch 'Love Island Australia' s6 in the U.K.?

There is no release date in the U.K. for "Love Island Australia" season 6 at the time of writing but previous seasons are available on ITVX.

For now, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from Australia can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

'Love Island Australia' season 6 cast

Meet the cast of "Love Island Australia" season 6:

Taylor – Week 1 Bombshell

From: VIC

Age: 28

Occupation: Stevedore

Taylor was one of the standouts on Channel 9's The Summit earlier this year.

Living in Melbourne, he works on the docks as a stevedore, which has a tough-guy job stereotype, but he has a heart of gold.

Growing up as a keen sportsman, he excelled in rugby league and moved from the Gold Coast to Melbourne to be part of the Melbourne Storm NRL development squad. He ended up losing his passion for the sport at the high level and turned his eye to other things, including part-time modeling.

After filming The Summit, Taylor's three-year relationship ended. While it might be hard to let down his guard again so soon, Taylor knows he is ready.

He will go into the Villa as the first male Bomb, and he will immediately turn heads.

Eilisha

From: QLD

Age: 25

Occupation: Support Worker

Fiery and full of life, Eilisha always has something to say and isn't afraid to say it. But while she might be the loudest in the group, she is a softie at heart.

She moved to Brisbane five years ago from Sydney and loves the lifestyle in the Sunshine State. Eilisha has never struggled to get a boyfriend. In fact since she was 14 she has barely been out of a relationship. She broke up with her last boyfriend just over six months ago, after he broke her trust.

Elisha wants nothing more than to find a man, settle down, and have kids. Love Island Australia might be an unconventional place to find that, but if there's a man with muscles, she's ready to make it work.

Xanthe

From: NSW

Age: 21

Occupation: Property Stylist

Cute AF, Xanthe applied for Love Island Australia not expecting to get on, so when she got the call she was overjoyed.

Xanthe lives in Sydney with her father and sister, and comes from a large and supportive family.

Her mother is of Malaysian/Chinese background, while her father is Lebanese/Australian.

She has had one serious relationship with an older man that fizzled out – they broke up last December. She is looking for a tall and confident man who can laugh, a man who isn't shy or afraid to say what he wants.

Xanthe adores her job as a property stylist and can see herself doing it for years.

In her spare time she doesn't mind having a go at figure skating, since discovering it on TikTok.

Mimi

From: NSW

Age: 25

Occupation: Creative and Model

Mimi grew up in Wellington, New Zealand, before moving to London and eventually settling in Sydney.

Bold and ambitious, she runs a fashion label called EFFN with her ex-boyfriend. They split up two years ago but now have a healthy working relationship. The label has 80,000 followers on Instagram.

Mimi is a former professional dancer who trained at the famous Brent Street studio in Sydney. She has taken this love of dance to TikTok, gaining 215,000 followers.

Mimi has dated professional athletes, including a former rugby league player, whom she had a "situationship" with.

In the Villa she is looking for a strong man who loves a confident and ambitious girl.

Em

From: NSW

Age: 26

Occupation: Model and Content Creator

Full of energy and life, Em is set to make a real impact in the Villa.

She grew up outside the NSW town of Kempsey, left home at 18, and spent a couple of years in Canada. After moving back to Australia just before COVID lockdowns Em eventually found herself in Sydney.

Work-wise, she says she does a bit of everything, from content creating to modelling, which she loves. She has also worked as a restaurant manager and social media manager for a hair salon.

Em is ready for love but will be looking for that emotional connection first over a physical one when she enters the Villa. Outside of work, she has a black belt in karate and is a keen snowboarder.

Hannah

From: VIC

Age: 24

Occupation: Nursing Student

Of all the cast it's Hannah who had her mind set on making it into the Villa on Love Island Australia.

Since the age of 18 she has been told by family and friends that she'd be perfect for the show, and she agrees!

Hannah might look like a typical "blonde bimbo with fake everything", but she is nothing like that stereotype.

Hannah, a student nurse who also works as a part-time lash technician, finds the Melbourne dating scene tough. She is old-fashioned and wants to get to know a man who isn't obsessed with Instagram.

Niko

From: NSW

Age: 28

Occupation: Builder

Our resident buffed builder lives in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs with his parents, he's ready to move out as soon as he finds his perfect girl.

Niko's heritage is Greek. His grandparents were born in Greece and family is incredibly important to him. He has his own building business and sometimes works seven days a week.

In recent years he got seriously into the gym, and could be described as Love Island Australia's first Greek god. He loves spending a couple of hours in the gym after a busy day at work, but always finds time for girls.

He had his heart broken by one of his exes who cheated on him. After that he went on a dating spree, and he has no trouble meeting or conversing with women. Sometimes he might have three dates a week.

Dylan

From: NSW

Age: 25

Occupation: Construction Worker

Our hot Irish hunk, Dylan has a heart of gold and is easy on the eye.

He arrived in Australia last year and fell in love with the place, and if things work out, he would like to build a future here with a wife. He loves an Aussie accent and Australian women, as they are so forward and bold.

Dylan grew up in a small town in rural Ireland and has a Nigerian father and Irish mother. With all the tatts he might look like a bad boy, but that couldn't be further from the truth. He knows people might judge a book by its cover, but Dylan describes himself as a down-to-earth fella who isn't scared of a relationship. In fact, he thrives on it.

He drives a truck in the construction business, but his main love is fitness and he hopes to work as a coach down the track.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would end up on Love Island Australia. I'm so thankful for the opportunity," he said

Zane

From: QLD

Age: 24

Occupation: Civil Construction Worker

Tall, muscular with tattoos and handsome, Zane looks like a heartthrob, but underneath he has a sweetness about him the girls will swoon after.

Living on the Gold Coast, he has no problems picking up, but hasn't found that perfect girl. Super sporty, Zane played rugby league at a top level for years before giving up in 2022 after it became too demanding.

He is a qualified plumber who works in civil construction and is studying to be a personal trainer, which is not surprising if you look at his biceps.

Zane loves hanging out with the boys on a Friday or Saturday night, but he is ready to change those habits and meet the girl of his dreams in the Villa.

Indigo

From: QLD

Age: 23

Occupation: Sales Manager

When Indigo isn't at the gym or at work, travelling as a sales manager for a 4WD accessory company, you can find him playing sports like golf.

He goes to the gym six times a week – and a little known fact: he can juggle and is a master of the worm.

A gentle giant, Indigo has a big family, with brothers who are very important to him. He's had one serious relationship that ran its course and now he is ready to find the one. If not, he is looking forward to a summer of fun in Mallorca.

With a big smile, he is likely to be very popular in the Villa in Spain.

Kane

From: SA

Age: 23

Occupation: Carpenter

Our resident AFL footy boy, Kane is always smiling and is extremely likable. He doesn't have enemies, he likes to make everyone around him happy.

He has a lovely Aussie charm and won't have any issues making friends with the girls or the boys in the Villa.

Kane lives at home with his family, and has two brothers and two sisters. His mother watches Love Island Australia with one of his sisters, and jokes that she will be watching at all times.

Kane hasn't had a girlfriend before, and while he has played the field, he just hasn't found the right one yet. So he is ready to give love a red-hot crack.

Sophie – Week 1 Bombshell

From: QLD

Age: 22

Occupation: Enrolled Nurse

With a bubbly personality, Sophie is the perfect choice to be our first female Bomb in the Love Island Australia Villa.

She just missed out on making the cast last year, and while devastated, everything happens for a reason – she is set to make a huge impact this year.

Sophie has a type, namely athletes, and she is friends with lots of NRL players. She also has an existing relationship with someone already in the Villa. They have caught up regularly over the years and all eyes will be on these two if that connection continues in the Villa.

Sydney – 'Love Island God'

From: USA

Age: 24

Occupation: Influencer and Model

Firecracker Sydney isn't new to the Love Island format, she made it to the finale of the 2022 US Season.

Sydney arrived in the US Villa on day one and left as the runner-up.

Since then she has developed a huge profile online, with 250,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 75,000 on TikTok. She has also built up a career as an influencer and a model.

Sydney hopes to find the Australian man of her dreams and is open to moving Down Under if that happens. She wants a man who can match her fierceness and isn't afraid to show emotion.

Steph – 'Love Island God'

From: France

Age: 25

Occupation: Model

A veteran of the Love Island format, Steph appeared on the French version in 2023, before joining the cast of Love Island Games in Fiji.

There he met former Australian Islander Jessica Losurdo before being dumped from the show. Although that relationship didn't make it, he knows what to expect when dating an Aussie woman, and he loves it.

Steph played professional basketball but is now focusing on his modelling and influencer life. He has no issues with a long-distance relationship and has had one before.

Steph has 128,000 followers on Instagram and 218,000 on TikTok.

Where is "Love Island Australia" season 6 filmed? The show was filmed in Mallorca in Spain