How to watch 'Live Aid at 40' online for free — stream three-part documentary from anywhere

Four decades on from one of the most iconic, influential concerts of all time, "Live Aid at 40: When Rock ’n’ Roll Took on the World" tells the story of the star-studded gigs that managed to raise more than $100 million for famine-ravaged countries in Africa. Here's how you can watch "Live Aid at 40" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN, plus free streaming options.

'Live Aid at 40' streaming details, release date "Live Aid at 40" begins airing on Sunday, July 6 at 9 p.m. BST.

While much of Live Aid's legend is well known and ingrained into the culture — Freddie Mercury's era-defining performance, Bob Geldof dropping the f-bomb on live television, Phil Collins playing in London and Philadelphia — this three-part documentary seeks to reveal the behind-the-scenes stories that helped make ambitious event happen.

In addition to archive footage of the two concerts, "Live Aid at 40" includes exclusive interviews with performers and organizers such as Bono, Sting, Lionel Richie, President George Bush and even Birhan Woldu. It was the image of the Ethiopian as a dying child that became a driving force for raising so much money in donations.

As well as the moving memories from those involved, this is also the chance to enjoy the music from a variety of the 1980s' most popular musicians. Read on and discover how you can watch "Live Aid at 40" online and from anywhere in the world, potentially for free.

How to watch 'Live Aid at 40' online for FREE in the U.K.

The first episode of "Live Aid at 40" hits U.K. screens on BBC Two at 9 p.m. BST on Sunday, July 6. It's followed immediately by episode 2, with the third and final instalment one week later. BBC Two is also showing the the Live Aid concert itself from 6 p.m. BST on Saturday, July 12. You can also stream all of that live or on-demand on the Beeb's FREE streaming platform, BBC iPlayer. Just note that you need to have a valid TV licence to do so.

How to watch 'Live Aid at 40' from anywhere in the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Live Aid at 40" on your usual service?

We've scoured the schedules of services like BBC America and BritBox to see whether "Live Aid at 40" will be showing outside the U.K. Unfortunately, we can't see anywhere that it's listed in countries such as the U.S., Canada or Australia.

'Live Aid at 40' trailer

'Live Aid at 40' episode guide

Episode 1 — Sunday , July 6 at 9 p.m. BST

— Sunday , July 6 at 9 p.m. BST Episode 2 — Sunday , July 6 at 10 p.m. BST

— Sunday , July 6 at 10 p.m. BST Episode 3 — Sunday , July 13 at 9 p.m. BST

