How to watch 'Yellowjackets' season 3 online and from anywhere — release date, TV channels

Television's favorite fine young cannibals are back, with "Yellowjackets" returning for a third run — prepare to eat your heart out this Valentine's Day. Here's how you can watch "Yellowjackets" season 3 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

After the death of a key character at the end of "Yellowjackets" season 2 (don't worry, you'll get no spoilers here!), the present day Wilderness survivors are as on edge as ever as they continue to look over their shoulders and, as the series tagline says, are "forced to uncover secrets they thought were buried for good".

With the double Oscar-winner Hilary Swank joining the cast for season 3, she'll inevitably have some part in it. Not much is revealed in the official trailer (which you can watch further down this page) about her role in the carnage, but you can bet that Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Vanessa (Lauren Ambrose), Charlotte (Simone Kessell) and Misty (Christina Ricci) aren't exactly going to be thrilled to be reunited.

Meanwhile, the mystery of what happened after that plane crash 25 years ago will continue to be revealed — expect more gruesome power games from the girls.

Read on to discover how you can watch "Yellowjackets" season 3 online with all the streaming details you need below

How to watch 'Yellowjackets' season 3 online in the U.S.

The first two episodes of "Yellowjackets" will hit Paramount Plus with Showtime on Friday, February 14 (from 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m PT). They'll then be broadcast on the Showtime network on Sunday, February 16 at 9 p.m.

The release of future instalments of the 10-episode run will follow the same pattern, with one episode each week until the finale on April 11/13.

Paramount Plus with Showtime plans cost $12.99/month or $119.99 per year. It includes access to your local CBS station's live feed, live sport and shows like "Survivor", "Big Brother", "1923" and "Billions".

Cable cutters can also watch Showtime with an OTT cable replacement service like Sling TV. You can subscribe without an existing Sling plan and get $5 off your first month of Showtime. Or, if you're already a Sling subscriber, get your first month of Showtime FREE.

If you are traveling outside the U.S. right now and can't access Paramount Plus or Sling TV, try NordVPN to unlock your usual service as if you were at home.

Here's a great way to save money on Showtime — it only costs $10/month through Sling TV, which is more affordable than through Paramount Plus. And then there's the money you'll save on the first month of your subscription as explained above.

How to watch 'Yellowjackets' season 3 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Yellowjackets" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service and watch new episodes of "Yellowjackets" online as if you were back at home.

How to watch 'Yellowjackets' season 3 online in Canada

You can watch "Yellowjackets" season 3 in Canada on the Crave streaming service. The first two episodes land on Friday, February 14, following the same streaming schedule as south of the border.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Yellowjackets' season 3 online in U.K and Australia

"Yellowjackets" season 3 will appear on on Paramount Plus in both the U.K. and Australia — as well as many other territories around the world.

The monthly price of subscriptions is £4.99 / AU$6.99.

Away from home? Try using NordVPN to unlock all your usual subscriptions.

How to watch 'Yellowjackets' season 3 online in New Zealand

In New Zealand, "Yellowjackets" is shown on streaming service Neon, with season 3 starting from Friday, February 14.

Neon subscriptions start from $12.99/month, or upgrade to an ad-free Standard plan for $19.99/month.

If you're not in New Zealand right now, you can still get your usual service with a VPN – try NordVPN.l

'Yellowjackets' season 3 trailer

The official HBO "Yellowjackets" season 3 trailer dropped on January 27. You can watch it below:

Yellowjackets | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

'Yellowjackets' season 3 episode guide

Here is the full streaming schedule for "Yellowjackets" season 3 (episodes are broadcast on Showtime on U.S. TV on the following Sunday):

"It Girl" — Friday, February 14 "Dislocation" — Friday, February 14 "Them's the Brakes" — Friday, February 21 "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis" — Friday, February 28 TBA — Friday, March 7 TBA — Friday, March 14 TBA — Friday, March 21 TBA — Friday, March 28 TBA — Friday, April 4 TBA — Friday, April 11

'Yellowjackets' season 3 cast

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Shipman (adult)

as Shauna Shipman (adult) Sophie Nélisse as Shauna Shipman (teenage)

as Shauna Shipman (teenage) Tawny Cypress as Taissa Turner (adult)

as Taissa Turner (adult) Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa Turner (teenage)

as Taissa Turner (teenage) Christina Ricci as Misty Quigley (adult)

as Misty Quigley (adult) Samantha Hanratty as Misty Quigley (teenage)

as Misty Quigley (teenage) Sophie Thatcher as Natalie Scatorccio (teenage)

as Natalie Scatorccio (teenage) Simone Kessell as Charlotte Matthews (adult)

as Charlotte Matthews (adult) Courtney Eaton as Charlotte Matthews (teenage)

as Charlotte Matthews (teenage) Lauren Ambrose as Vanessa Palmer (adult)

as Vanessa Palmer (adult) Liv Hewson as Vanessa Palmer (teenage)

as Vanessa Palmer (teenage) Kevin Alves as Travis Martinez (teenage)

as Travis Martinez (teenage) Ella Purnell as Jackie Taylor

as Jackie Taylor Steven Krueger as Coach Ben Scott

as Coach Ben Scott Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki

as Jeff Sadecki Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki

as Callie Sadecki Vanessa Prasad as Gen

as Gen Jenna Burgess as Melissa

as Melissa Anisa Harris as Robin

as Robin Silvana Estifanos as Britt

as Britt Elijah Wood as Walter Tattersall

as Walter Tattersall Hilary Swank

Joel McHale

