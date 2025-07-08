Your ‘Big Brother’ binge just got cheaper thanks to this $1 Paramount Plus Prime Day deal

"Big Brother 27" is ready to unleash another summer of alliances, betrayals and blindsides — and you know you don’t want to miss a single scheming confessional or dramatic live eviction.

"Big Brother" season 27 kicks off with an extra-long 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 10 on CBS, and this year’s theme is “Hotel Mystère,” which is just as deliciously shady as it sounds.

Fortunately for your wallet, you can catch all the drama on Paramount Plus Premium for less than $1 (one dollar!) right now, thanks to a jaw-dropping Prime Day deal taking over 90% off for the first two months. It’s the perfect excuse to tune in, pick your favorite Houseguest and watch them burn every bridge on national TV.

So what's "Hotel Mystère" all about? If you’re imagining shadowy corridors, hidden clues and Houseguests turning amateur detectives, you’re not far off. The new theme leans all-in on secrets and subterfuge — think "Clue," "Big Brother" style.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, host Julie Chen Moonves teased, "Things are not what they appear. You’re going to see things and think, ‘Oh, that’s ordinary,’ but it’s not.”

Even the sleeping arrangements are getting a stylish makeover, with bunk beds designed like vintage train compartments, giving major Agatha Christie vibes.

Of course, it wouldn't be "Big Brother" without a few (many) bombshells. The premiere is teasing not one but three twists: a masked visitor ready to cause havoc, a secret accomplice with real power to sway the game, and a mystery Houseguest whose identity is being kept tightly under wraps.

Chen Moonves said she “never expected” who it turned out to be and called them “very polarizing."

CBS is also going big on content this year. Episodes on Wednesdays are super-sized to 90 minutes, and starting July 25, fans get "Big Brother: Unlocked," a new Friday segment where former players will share exclusive footage, analyze strategy and deliver the kind of no-holds-barred commentary that live feed obsessives live for.

The cast is the usual mix of big personalities and oddball careers. There’s a bull rider, an AI consultant, an aura painter and even a Dungeon Master ready to conjure up alliances and betrayals.

If you can't wait to see it all unfold in real time, there’s good news: You don’t have to pay much for the privilege. Thanks to a limited-time Prime Video Channels deal, you can get Paramount Plus Premium for just 99 cents a month. So you don't have to pay much to keep the live feed going all summer long.