I teach people over 50 to build strength and mobility — here's the 3 staple moves I swear by for beginners

I really do believe that age, to an extent, is just a number. Yes, things naturally change as we get older; lean muscle mass and strength markers begin to decline, for example, but you can still build and maintain fitness well into your 50s, 60s and beyond. My dad, who I train twice a week, is 72 and deadlifts 100kg, so I refuse to believe you hit a certain age and have to drop what you love doing.

As a coach who specializes in mobility, I also believe mobility routines hold as much value as a resistance program and staying active. Mobility isn't sexy like lifting heavy weights or running marathons. But improving mobility really matters if you want to move well and with less chance of injury.

How well you move determines how well you live in the future. With that in mind, I share three go-to low-impact exercises you can do to build strength and mobility.

Watch: 3 low-impact exercises for beginners to build strength and mobility

You can microdose mobility routines into your week to build strength, control and stability. Alongside resistance training, they're an anti-aging tool for healthier joints and more active muscles.

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting these exercises.

Good morning x squat combo: Start with your feet hip-width apart and hold a light weight in both hands behind your head, elbows pulled back, chest proud. Hinge forward at your hips, softly bend your knees and push your butt back, lowering your chest until parallel to the ground. Pause, then bend your knees and lift your chest, lowering your butt to sit into the bottom of a squat. Drive through your heels to stand. Repeat for 6-8 reps and 2 sets.

Start with your feet hip-width apart and hold a light weight in both hands behind your head, elbows pulled back, chest proud. Hinge forward at your hips, softly bend your knees and push your butt back, lowering your chest until parallel to the ground. Pause, then bend your knees and lift your chest, lowering your butt to sit into the bottom of a squat. Drive through your heels to stand. Prone lat pull-downs: Start on your stomach and hold light weights in your hands. Extend your arms in front of you to shoulder height. Keep your gaze down. Bend your elbows and draw your elbows toward your hips. Squeeze your shoulders and back, then extend your arms in front of you again. Repeat for 8-10 reps and 3-4 sets.

Start on your stomach and hold light weights in your hands. Extend your arms in front of you to shoulder height. Keep your gaze down. Bend your elbows and draw your elbows toward your hips. Squeeze your shoulders and back, then extend your arms in front of you again. Half-kneeling rotations: Start in a half-kneeling position. Hold a weight in one hand. Sit your hips back and lower your weight-free elbow to the ground in front of you while pushing your knee outward in line with your toes. At the same time, raise the hand holding the weight overhead and allow your gaze to follow. Ensure the weight stays stacked over your shoulder. Raise to the starting position, keeping your arm raised. Repeat for 8-12 reps per side and 3-4 sets. When you switch legs, also switch arms.

What are the benefits?

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Mix intensity to add weights, bands, reps, or sets.

Here are some benefits:

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Good morning x squat combos are a mobility masterclass, combining activation of your muscles along the back of your body, known as the posterior chain, as you perform the good morning, then testing thoracic and lower-body mobility at the bottom of the squat. If you struggle with this exercise, reduce how far you move and remove the weights until you feel familiar with the movement.

Prone lat pull-downs: The goal is to work the lats and improve upper-body range of motion. If you're working to improve posture, I recommend this move without weights. Add weights to increase the resistance for your muscles, but ensure you can still raise your arms to shoulder level.

Half-kneeling rotations work the lower body and upper body in harmony. The half-kneel strengthens and opens your hips and groin with a focus on the inner thighs, while the rotations improve thoracic activation and help open your chest and shoulders. It also tests shoulder mobility as you learn to stabilize weight overhead.

All in all, and combined together, these moves work thoracic mobility and upper and lower-body strength. They also work the muscles along the back of your body and unlock tight joints that might hinder your squat depth.

As you get older, move your joints through their range of motion in a variety of patterns while loading muscles using resistance. Joints, ligaments and fascia respond well to low-impact movement, so as a beginner, use your bodyweight or light weights and focus on your control and form.

And remember, you might not notice progress straight away, but over time, you'll see huge benefits. Give these a try, and let us know how you get on in the comments.

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