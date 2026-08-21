5 best Paramount+ comedy shows with a lot of seasons to stream right now

Need a bit of a laugh? Paramount+ has just what the doctor ordered. The streamer has one of the widest selections of sitcoms you'll find out there, mostly because three separate libraries are combined under one subscription: CBS, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. That's why you get 28 seasons of "South Park," 15 seasons of "SpongeBob SquarePants" and 11 seasons apiece from a trio of sitcoms that basically defined their respective decades.

If you love to binge-watch your comedies, that's good news for you. You can settle in for a few hundred episodes of characters you already like, which is exactly what most of us want out of a comedy rewatch anyway. And some of these shows are still running as well, so you can watch new episodes when you finish what's on the platform.

So I've gone through the streamer's catalog and pulled out the five best Paramount+ comedy shows with a lot of seasons.

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'South Park'

South Park | Season 27 Teaser - YouTube Watch On

"South Park" has been on Comedy Central since August 1997, and as of August 2026, Paramount+ is the only place to stream it. Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a five-year, $1.5 billion deal that moved the entire back catalog off HBO Max and put new episodes on the service the day after they air.

Everything's there — at least, what's available to watch currently. All 28 seasons, the movie, and the streaming specials like "Post Covid" and "The End of Obesity." The recent seasons are short, around five episodes each, so the bulk of your watching will be the 1997-2023 run. Season 29 premieres September 16. If you want to get caught up, you probably want to go ahead and get to speed-watching right now.

Stream now on Paramount+

'Cheers'

"Cheers" aired on NBC from 1982 to 1993 and produced 275 episodes, all of which are on Paramount+ right now. And you've probably already memorized all the lyrics to its iconic theme song, no matter how old you are if you've watched any classic TV. Ted Danson plays Sam Malone, a former Red Sox relief pitcher who owns a Boston bar and mostly stands behind it talking to the same handful of regulars.

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The show changed leads partway through, when Shelley Long left after season five and Kirstie Alley took over as Rebecca Howe. But that doesn't change its sincere humor and heartfelt regulars that you'll absolutely love getting to know over the seasons, all 11 of them.

Stream now on Paramount+

'SpongeBob SquarePants'

SpongeBob's Craziest Out of This World Moments 🚀 | 30 Minutes | SpongeBob - YouTube Watch On

To be fair, "SpongeBob SquarePants" is a cartoon for kids, yes. But it's also extremely funny, with plenty of content aimed at its adult viewers, of which there are plenty, with even more every day thanks to the show's memetastic lasting appeal. Seasons 1 through 15 of SpongeBob SquarePants are on Paramount+, with season 16 still airing on Nickelodeon.

Stephen Hillenburg's show debuted in 1999 and has produced more than 300 episodes, most of them 11-minute segments paired two to a slot, which makes it about the easiest thing on this list to watch in whatever increments you have. The early Hillenburg-era seasons are some of the best for a rewatch, and they're all here. One episode, "Mid-Life Crustacean," was pulled from circulation years ago and isn't on the service, but for the rest of the show, this is the best stop.

Stream now on Paramount+

'Frasier'

Frasier (2023) | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Can't get enough of "Cheers"? There's a spinoff, and you may not have even known. It's "Frasier"! It aired from 1993 to 2004 for 264 episodes, and Kelsey Grammer played Frasier Crane for 20 years across both shows. Frasier won 37 Primetime Emmys, including five straight for Outstanding Comedy Series, a record it held until "Game of Thrones" passed it in 2016.

It's still charting on Paramount+ two decades after it ended, cracking the top 10 in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. this year. The 2023 revival is on the service too, though Paramount+ cancelled it after two 10-episode seasons in January 2025. But if you love Frasier's sardonic humor and yet another iconic theme song about the blues a-callin', you'll love sifting through 11 seasons of this memorable series.

Stream now on Paramount+

'Happy Days'

Happy Days - series - comedy - 1974 - trailer - YouTube Watch On

Sunday, Monday, "Happy Days!" This happy-go-lucky '50s sitcom aired 257 episodes between 1974 and 1984, all of which are on Paramount+. Garry Marshall's show follows the Cunningham family in 1950s Milwaukee, with Tom Bosley as hardware store owner Howard and Henry Winkler as Fonzie, who started as a minor character and took over the show.

It's the oldest series here by a decade, and the laugh track and three-camera staging sort of make that obvious in the first five minutes. So it's extremely "of the time", but it's well worth jumping into and having some easy laughs with a show that essentially defined the decades it aired as well as the one it aimed to portray. And you can get through all 11 seasons without complaining about Fonzie jumping the shark.

Stream now on Paramount+

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