Paramount+ is regularly adding new shows to binge-watch. This weekend is no exception. The streaming service releases new episodes of hit shows every week. Sometimes, even entire seasons at once. It added over 80 new movies and shows on August 1 alone. It even has some live sporting events, including all major events from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

This weekend, I've got a new season from Taylor Sheridan, a 20-episode bingable docuseries and a returning competition that's a must-watch. "Lioness" season 3 is first up on the list. Fans of Sheridan will probably have already seen the premiere by now, but the rest of you should use the weekend to catch up. Once you're done, check out "Special Ops: True," a docuseries that examines secretive U.S. military operations from Somalia to Afghanistan. Finally, you'll want to check out "The Challenge: Cutthroat" season 42 this weekend. This competition series has 24 people competing for $500,000, and someone could steal it all at the last second.

Here are the three new to Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend. If you need more recommendations, check out everything new on Paramount+ in August 2026 for more options.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022 and watches dozens of shows each year, so you don't need to watch any bad ones. He's already watched over 35 seasons of TV this year, and thankfully, it's mostly been good.

'Lioness' season 3

Lioness | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spy thriller series

What's it about? Joe McNamara (Zoe Saldaña) is a CIA operative who runs the Lioness program. This initiative inserts female operatives undercover in the war on terror. Once in, they take down enemy targets by getting close to the women around them.

Why you should watch it: "Lioness" season 3 has Joe dealing with deadly operations and enemy combatants abroad, and betrayals close to home. If you're a fan of Saldaña or showrunner Taylor Sheridan, you should definitely catch up with "Lioness" this weekend if you haven't already.

Stream the "Lioness" season 3 premiere on Paramount+ now

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'Special Ops: True' seasons 1-2

SPECIAL OPS TRUE | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Docuseries

What's it about? "Special Ops: True" takes a deeper look into the untold stories from the U.S. military's most dangerous and secretive missions.

Why you should watch it: This show examines operations from Somalia to Afghanistan. Some of which have been immortalized already in dramatic shows and movies. If you're a military history fanatic, this docuseries is definitely worth binging.

Stream all 20 episodes of "Special Ops: True" on Paramount+ now

'The Challenge: Cutthroat' season 42 (Paramount+)

The Challenge: Cutthroat | Season 42 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality competition series

What's it about? "The Challenge: Cutthroat" brings back a classic format to the reality series, which is moving from MTV to Paramount+. 24 veterans and rookies are dropping into Thailand and are split into three teams. To win $500,000, the whole team has to cross the finish line. But each team's captain is the one who decides how the money gets divided, and nothing is stopping them from keeping it all.

Why you should watch it: "The Challenge" is a reality show mainstay. It's arguably closer to a live sporting event than a reality show at this point, and as the competitors get more athletic, the line between this show and "Survivor" begins to blur. However, CBS's flagship competition show cannot match "The Challenge" in terms of hookups and messy drama. I'll be watching this season like I do every other: eagerly.

Stream the two-episode premiere of "The Challenge: Cutthroat" season 42 on Paramount+ now

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