While the calendar tells us that we’ve still got a few more weeks before the start of fall, we all know that Labor Day weekend is when the summer vibes truly come to an end.

Fortunately, the unofficial changing of the seasons also brings about the unofficial start of deals season in the world of TVs. First comes Labor Day TV sales, then Prime Day, and before you know it, Black Friday rolls around. If you had a TV upgrade on your autumn agenda, I can confidently say that this weekend is a good time to give it a go.

It’s my twelfth year covering Labor Day TV sales, and I’d like to think that I’ve gotten pretty good at separating the wheat from the chaff when it comes to deals. Now that Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale is live, I’ve narrowed my list of recommendations down to just nine TVs, and I've made sure to include something for every budget.

My top TV deals at Best Buy's Labor Day Sale

Save $150 Roku 55" Plus Series 4K Mini-LED TV: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy The Roku Plus Series is one of the more affordable TVs on sale at Best Buy's Labor Day event that I recommend. It's a budget-friendly 4K TV that offers a simple-but-powerful backdrop for all of your streaming needs. It's not the brightest TV on the block, but its inclusion of local dimming is very much worth having at this price point. Simply put, if you care more about ease of streaming than eye-popping picture quality, the Plus Series ought to be on your radar this Labor Day. Read more Read less ▼

Save $350 TCL 55" QM5K Mini-LED TV: was $699 now $349 at Best Buy This Best Buy-exclusive model is also on sale this weekend, and it's the one I recommend if you'd rather have an affordable Google TV than an affordable, Roku-based model. In addition to its built-in Google TV software, the QM5K also supports Dolby Vision, one of the most popular HDR formats. Like the Roku Plus Series, this TV's handiest feature is its Mini-LED backlighting, which is great to have in your back pocket. I recommend going with the QM5K over an ultra-cheap model from Insignia or Westinghouse. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 TCL 55" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy If you're shopping on a budget for something with better performance than the previously mentioned QM5K, take a closer look at the TCL QM6K, which is also significantly discounted at Best Buy's Labor Day Sale. In addition to quantum-dot color, it comes with a more-advanced array of Mini-LED backlights than the QM5K. Google TV and Dolby Vision support are here, too, as well as a solid selection of gaming features. Read more Read less ▼

Save $450 Hisense 65" U6SF Pro Mini-LED TV: was $1,099 now $649 at Best Buy This affordable Mini-LED TV is somewhere between an entry-level and mid-range model, making it a slam-dunk pick for people looking for a perfect blend of value and performance. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz) and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish. Of the nine TVs I've chosen from Best Buy's Labor Day Sale, the U6SF Pro just might have the widest appeal of them all. Read more Read less ▼

LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy Looking for a smaller screen than 55 incheS? LG's newest entry-level OLED is finally available in a 48-inch model, and this Best Buy-exclusive TV is on sale this Labor Day weekend. The B6 is the TV I'd buy if I were looking to save money on an OLED. It offers all of the benefits we've come to expect from an OLED TV and many of the features you'll find on higher-end LG OLEDs. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,200 LG 65" C6 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,499 at Best Buy The LG C6 is one of the year's best OLED TVs, and this Labor Day sale price is the lowest I've seen on the 65-inch version. The C6 offers spectacular OLED performance (including ample brightness) for far less than what you'd have to pay for a flagship-level model. It also comes with a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Dolby Vision support and just about every gaming-related feature a dedicated gamer could ask for. Read more Read less ▼

Save $800 Sony 65" Bravia 7 II True RGB 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,799 at Best Buy Sony's mid-range True RGB TV blends cutting-edge display technology with Sony's superb picture processing. It also comes with a heaping helping of streaming- and -gaming-related features. Right now, the 65-inch version is on sale for $800 off at Best Buy during the store's Labor Day sales event. This is the model I recommend to folks who want to experience what all the fuss is about concerning RGB LED technology. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,600 Samsung 77" S90F 4K OLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,899 at Best Buy Samsung's mid-range OLED TV has been immensely popular with our readers, and it's easy to understand why. This OLED delivers fantastic HDR brightness for a TV in this class, and it's packed with a ton of features for gaming and streaming. The extra-large, 77-inch model was too pricey for most people when it made its debut, but during Best Buy's Labor Day Sale, it's listed for a whopping 46% off its original price. Read more Read less ▼

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