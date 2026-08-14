Paramount+ is regularly adding new shows to binge-watch. This weekend is no exception. The streaming service releases new episodes of hit shows every week. Sometimes, even entire seasons at once. It added over 80 new movies and shows on August 1 alone. It even has some live sporting events, including all major events from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

This weekend, let's kick things off with some "Star Trek." Specifically, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 4, which just dropped its third episode of the season on Thursday. Then, it's time to catch up on "Lioness" season 3. Whether you're a fan of Taylor Sheridan or not, this spy thriller is still worth a watch. Finally, this Saturday night there's live UFC fighting once again. This time, it's a UFC Welterweight Championship bout between current titleholder Islam Makhachev and challenger Ian Machado Garry. UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, so make sure your popcorn is ready in advance.

Here are the three new to Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend. If you need more recommendations, check out everything new on Paramount+ in August 2026 for more options.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022 and watches dozens of shows each year, so you don't need to watch any bad ones. He's already watched over 35 seasons of TV this year, and thankfully, it's mostly been good.

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 4

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Science fiction series

What's it about? "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike. He's the captain of the USS Enterprise and he's joined in this series by some familiar names. There's Spock (Ethan Peck), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn) and several others who have appeared in previous "Star Trek" movies and shows.

Why you should watch it: Season 4 covers the fourth year of the Enterprise's five-year mission. It's been a largely well-received show through its first three seasons. Season 4 is no exception and is currently rated an impressive 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stream the first four episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 4 on Paramount+ now

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'Lioness' season 3

Lioness | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spy thriller series

What's it about? "Lioness" stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe McNamara. She is a CIA operative who runs the Lioness program. This woman-led initiative inserts female operatives undercover in the war on terror. Once in, they take down enemy targets by getting close to the women around them and exploiting the target from there.

Why you should watch it: "Lioness" season 3 has Joe dealing with deadly operations and enemy combatants abroad, and betrayals close to home. Critics have been largely positive about it, but audiences seem to really love it. It's currently rated 91% fresh by audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stream the first two episodes of "Lioness" season 3 on Paramount+ now. Episode 3 premieres on August 16

UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

"He Can't Beat Good Fighters" | UFC 330 Media Day - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Live sporting event

What's it about? UFC 330 will see UFC Welterweight Champion (and former UFC Lightweight Champion) Islam Makhachev defend his title against challenger Ian Machado Garry. Each of them has lost just one fight in their professional careers, so someone is adding another tally to the loss column for just the second time. My money is on Makhachev taking this one, given his only loss was back in 2015. That's four years before Machado Garry's career even started.

Why you should watch it: Obviously, you can't binge a live sports event. But live sports such as UFC included in your subscription are a major perk for having Paramount+. Especially when it's a fight with a title belt on the line..

Stream UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry on Paramount+ starting at 9 p.m. ET on August 15

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