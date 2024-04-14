The top 100 superhero movies — ranked by Tom’s Guide

Ranking the top 100 superhero movies was no small feat. While this genre of storytelling used to be niche, largely reserved for the occasional blockbuster, it’s now become one of the most dominant genres in movie history. Ever since the success of the first “Iron Man” movie in 2008, these movies have been produced at a truly prolific rate.

So figuring out which ones are must-watch, which ones are fine and which ones you can skip takes a lot of time and research. Our team at Tom’s Guide has been debating back and forth for months and while we — surprisingly — were pretty quickly able to land on a cut-off point (sorry, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”) picking the 100 movies that were worthy of making the cut took a lot of discussion and analysis.

In the end, though, we came up with a conclusive, definitive list of the 100 best superhero movies ever made. From Marvel to DC and even some more out there picks you might not expect, we’ve got you covered with the top 100 superhero movies you need to watch and where to watch them on the best streaming services . We even chimed in with a bit of analysis on some of the more interesting picks.

#100-91

Top 100 Superhero Movies 100-91: The Marvels are just marvelous enough

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

100. “Batman & Robin” (1997)

Stream now on Max

99. “Tank Girl” (1995)

Stream now on Freevee or Prime Video (free with ads)

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

98. “Batman Forever” (1995)

Stream now on Max

97. “Aquaman” (2018)

Stream now on Max or Peacock

96. “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

Stream now on Disney Plus

95. “Hancock” (2008)

Buy or rent now from Amazon or Apple

94. “The Rocketeer” (1991)

Stream now on Disney Plus

93. “League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” (2003)

Stream now on Hulu

92. “The Marvels” (2023)

Not all movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are good or even tolerable — the less said about “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the better. But “The Marvels,” a sequel to “Captain Marvel” (No. 69), is solidly fine. Is it on par with “Iron Man” (No. 4) or “Guardians of the Galaxy” (No. 15)? No. But it also didn’t deserve the drubbing it got from fans. It’s got big action sequences, silly humor and genuine chemistry between leads Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. Will it rock your world? No, but “The Marvels'' provides just under two hours of sufficient enjoyment. Essentially, it’s perfect airplane viewing. — KW

Stream now on Disney Plus

91. “Blue Beetle” (2023)

Stream now on Max

#90–81

Top 100 Superhero Movies 90-81: M. Night Shyamalan's movies on this list is a shocking twist

(Image credit: Alamy)

90. “Thor: Love and Thunder” (2022)

Stream now on Disney Plus

89. “Split” (2016)

Stream now on Peacock

88. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (2021)

Buy or rent now from Amazon or Apple

87. “Batman” (1966)

Buy or rent now from Amazon or Apple

86. “Zack Snyder's Justice League” (2021)

Stream now on Max

85. “Brightburn” (2019)

Buy or rent now from Amazon or Apple

84. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022)

Stream now on Disney Plus

83. “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)

Stream now on Netflix or Disney Plus

82. “The Incredible Hulk” (2008)

Stream now on Disney Plus

81. “Unbreakable” (2000)

Most superhero movies are based on comic books or other pre existing IP, but leave it to twist master M. Night Shyamalan to pen an uniquely original origin story. When security guard David Dunn (Bruce Willis) is the sole survivor of a train crash, he discovers he is “unbreakable” and a real-life superhero —the existence of which comic book collector Elijah Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) has theorized. The intriguing premise is unfortunately let down by the slow pacing and overly somber tone. Like in many other movies on the bottom half of this list, the ingredients are good but they just don’t come together into a masterpiece. Still, Shyamalan deserves props for trying to create a wholly new superhero universe. — KW

Stream now on Max

#80–71

Top 100 Superhero Movies 80-71: Turns out you can teach an Old Guard new tricks

(Image credit: Credit: Netflix)

80. “Iron Man 2” (2010)

Stream now on Disney Plus or AMC Plus

79. “The Wolverine” (2013)

Stream now on Disney Plus

78. “The Old Guard” (2020)

Too few superhero movies are headlined by a woman, so it’s refreshing to see a new one enter the scene. Charlize Theron can kick some serious ass, as she’s proven many times in her career. She brings that particular set of skills to this adaptation of Greg Rucka’s graphic novels, playing Andromache of Scythia (Andy for short), a 6,000-year-old warrior who leads a team of immortal mercenaries. While a bit formulaic at times, “The Old Guard” excels in displaying the humanity and vulnerability of superheroes. In addition to a female protagonist, “The Old Guard” makes the rare move of featuring LGBTQ characters and romances between them. — KW

Stream now on Netflix

77. “Megamind” (2010)

Buy or rent now from Amazon or Apple

76. “Black Widow” (2021)

Stream now on Disney Plus

75. “Thor” (2011)

Stream now on Disney Plus

74. “Joker” (2019)

Stream now on Netflix or Max

73. “Highlander” (1986)

Stream now on Freevee or Prime Video (free with ads)

72 “Iron Man 3” (2013)

Stream now on Disney Plus or Starz

71. “Superman: Red Son” (2020)

Stream now on Max

#70–61

Top 100 Superhero Movies 70-61: Who watches the ‘Watchmen’ movie?

(Image credit: Alamy)

70. “Flash Gordon” (1980)

Buy or rent now from Amazon or Apple

69. “Captain Marvel” (2019)

Stream now on Disney Plus

68. “Watchmen” (2009)

Zack Snyder’s dark and gritty superhero flick still holds up today with a narrative that flows far different and deeper than most in its category at the time. From the brooding narrator of Rorschach to the electric blue Dr. Manhattan living outside of time, 2009’s “Watchmen” was an epic journey through Alan Moore’s graphic novel that did well in steering itself in a completely different direction. And who can’t love Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s spine-chilling portrayal of the Comedian? — RE

Stream now on Max

67. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

Stream now on Disney Plus

66. “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War” (2020)

Stream now on Max

65. “The Crow” (1994)

Stream now on Paramount Plus

64. “Hellboy II: The Golden Army” (2008)

Stream now on Starz

63. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

Stream now on Disney Plus

62. “Incredibles 2” (2018)

Stream now on Disney Plus

61. “Man of Steel” (2013)

Stream now on Netflix or Max

#60–51

Top 100 Superhero Movies 60-51: ‘Deadpool 2’ and two Batmans

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

60. “Superman II” (1980)

Stream now on Max

59. “Spider-Man 3” (2007)

Stream now on Disney Plus

58. “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” (1993)

“Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” is essentially a feature-length episode of “Batman: The Animated Series,” and that’s a pretty compelling elevator pitch considering the ‘90s superhero cartoon is regularly cited as among the best depictions of the caped crusader ever. “Mask of the Phantasm” is special for many reasons including its timeless animation, incredible voice cast (the late Kevin Conroy is my favorite Batman) and compelling plot that sees a new masked vigilante with murderous intent appear in Gotham City. But what makes it truly stand out from the many Bat-flicks out there, is its exploration of Bruce Wayne’s tragic backstory which sheds new light on what drives the dark knight on his crime-fighting quest. — RM

Stream now on Max

57. “Darkman” (1990)

Buy or rent now from Amazon or Apple

56. “Blade” (1998)

Stream on Sling (free with ads)

55. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

Stream now on Netflix or Disney Plus

54. “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn)” (2020)

Stream now on Netflix or Max

53. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022)

Stream now on Disney Plus

52. “Batman Returns” (1992)

Stream now on Max

51. “Deadpool 2” (2018)

Stream now on Disney Plus

#50–41

Top 100 Superhero Movies 50-41: Let’s get animated

(Image credit: Credit: Paramount)

50. “Chronicle” (2012)

Buy or rent now from Amazon or Apple

49. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

Stream now on Disney Plus

48. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (2023)

This animated revival of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” is funny, charming and has me craving a sequel. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” isn’t groundbreaking and it’s not a cinematic masterpiece. It’s just good and that’s something that can’t be said for several films on this list. Now excuse me, I need my bacon egg and cheese while I watch this movie for yet another time. — MM

Stream now on Paramount Plus

47. “Kick-Ass” (2010)

Stream now on Peacock

46. “Dredd” (2012)

Set within a grimy high-rise in a dystopian future city, “Dredd” is a claustrophobic and shockingly creative sci-fi action thrill ride. It sees the eponymous hero — perfectly played by Karl Urban — embark on a blood-soaked crusade to bring down a cruel drug lord, Ma-Ma (Lena Headey). Judge Dredd as a character is a bit of a blank slate, but screenwriter Alex Gardland injects some human emotion into this otherwise sterile story through the character of Cassandra Anderson (Olivia Thirlby), a rookie Judge that Dredd must take under his wing. Every action sequence in “Dredd” is awesome, but the slo-mo scenes are the real highlight. — RM

Stream now on Peacock

45. “Hellboy” (2004)

Stream now on Netflix

44. “Shazam!” (2019)

Stream now on Netflix or Max

43. “Big Hero 6” (2014)

Stream now on Disney Plus

42. “X-Men” (2000)

Stream now on Disney Plus

41. “Batman: Under the Red Hood” (2010)

Stream now on Max

#40–31

Top 100 Superhero Movies 40-31: X-Men vs. Superman

(Image credit: Alamy)

40. “The Suicide Squad” (2021)

Stream now on Netflix or Max

39. “The Lego Batman Movie” (2017)

Stream now on Max

38. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (2023)

Stream now on Disney Plus

37. “Superman: The Movie” (1978)

Yes, there had been “Superman” movies before this 1978 film, but Christopher Reeve’s take on the iconic superhero is the one by which all others are measured. Reeve’s performance strikes the perfect balance between earnestness and humor because let’s face it, Superman isn’t the most dynamic character. “Superman: The Movie” is also bolstered by an all-star cast, which includes Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, and Margot Kidder, and you can’t help but feel your chest swell when you hear John Williams’ definitive theme song. — MP

Stream now on Max

36. “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)

Stream now on Disney Plus

35. “Batman” (1989)

Stream now on Max

34. “X2” (2003)

Before “Logan,” which is deservedly in our top 10, this was probably the best representation of the X-Men on screen. The first scene alone brilliantly blends soundtrack, fight choreography and visual effects in a gripping fashion. Meanwhile, scenes like Bobby revealing to his parents that he’s the mutant Ice Man show a level of emotional depth that many superhero movies lack. ‘X2” still holds up to this day so its inclusion here is no surprise. — MM

Stream now on Disney Plus or Starz

33. “Ant-Man” (2015)

Stream now on Disney Plus

32. “Wonder Woman” (2017)

Stream now on Netflix or Max

31. “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010)

Stream now on Prime Video

#30–21

Top 100 Superhero Movies 30-21: Everything is awesome, everywhere (all at once)

(Image credit: Alamy)

30. “Doctor Strange” (2016)

Stream now on Disney Plus

29. “RoboCop” (1987)

What makes a man a man? Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) is a Detroit police officer literally blown to bits and then remade as the cyborg RoboCop, a product owned by mega-corporation OCP. Apart from being a fun — and gory — 80s action movie, “RoboCop” is also a shrewd commentary on the human condition, consumerization and the privatization of government services. Weller’s performance is, well, a bit robotic, but Ronny Cox, Kurtwood Smith, and Miguel Ferrer all get to chew some scenery. — Mike Prospero

Stream now on Max

28. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)

Stream now on Disney Plus

27. “The Batman” (2022)

Stream now on Netflix

26. “X-Men: First Class” (2011)

Stream now on Disney Plus

25. “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012)

Stream now on Max

24. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021)

Stream now on Disney Plus

23. “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014)

Stream now on Max

22. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (2022)

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert may not have set out to make a superhero movie with “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but I’d argue it ticks all the same boxes. For a non-comic-book movie, it shares a lot of the same DNA, from its multiverse-hopping shenanigans to its spectacularly fun set pieces and over-the-top fight scenes. Hell, if the next “Doctor Strange” movie added ‘verse-jumping to his arsenal, I bet audiences wouldn’t even think twice about it. Throw in an archnemesis with ties to our heroine, whose clash turns into poignant commentary on intergenerational trauma and family, and you’ve got one of the most emotionally gripping superhero movies to date. — AS

Stream now on Netflix

21. “The Lego Movie” (2014)

Stream now on Max

#20–11

Top 100 Superhero Movies 20-11: Incredible Guardians

(Image credit: Alamy)

20. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

Stream now on Disney Plus

19. “Batman Begins” (2005)

Stream now on Max

18 “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2018)

Buy or rent now from Amazon or Apple

17. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

Stream now on Disney Plus

16. “Deadpool” (2016)

Stream now on Disney Plus

15. “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

This movie stands out to me for three reasons. It introduces the world to James Gunn and his distinct style as a director. It also introduced the world to the Guardians of the Galaxy, proving that with the right director, any Marvel property could be adapted. Finally, “Guardians of the Galaxy” gave us one of the best soundtracks of any movie. Ever. The soundtrack’s integration into the film is brilliant and we haven’t really seen anything like it since. — Malcolm McMillan

Stream now on Disney Plus

14. “Spider-Man” (2002)

Stream now on Disney Plus

13. “The Incredibles” (2004)

Years before the MCU and superheroes became the dominating force in pop culture that they are today, there was “The Incredibles.” Pixar’s delightful tale of a super-powered family trying to live incognito showed us that superheroes are just like us. And even Mr. Incredible’s superhuman strength can do little to stop his toughest foe yet: a midlife crisis. This movie has you rooting as much for Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl's marriage as you are for the heroes to defeat Syndrome — a supervillain who proves why you should never meet your heroes. — Anthony Spadafora

Stream now on Disney Plus

12. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

Stream now on Disney Plus

11. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

Stream now on Disney Plus

#10–1

Top 100 Superhero Movies 10-1: Spiders and Avengers and Bats (oh my)

(Image credit: Alamy)

10. “Black Panther” (2018)

Stream now on Disney Plus

9. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

Stream now on Disney Plus

8. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

Stream now on Disney Plus

7. “Logan” (2017)

Stream now on Disney Plus

6. “Marvel's The Avengers” (2012)

A dozen years on, and in a post “Avengers: Endgame” world, it’s easy to forget just how revolutionary “Marvel’s The Avengers” truly was back in 2012. The culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first phase, its scale seems almost quaint now, but its roster of six heroes is perfectly balanced. There are enough awesome team-up moments for the movie to feel suitably epic, but each hero also gets a chance to shine individually. Plus, it packs Tom Hiddleston’s best performance as the villainous Loki and the post-credit stinger featuring a certain big-chinned purple warlord teased that the MCU was only just getting started. — Rory Mellon

Stream now on Disney Plus

5. “Spider-Man 2” (2004)

Stream now on Disney Plus

4. “Iron Man” (2008)

Stream now on Disney Plus

3. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (2023)

The character of Spider-Man dominates this list of the best superhero movies with 10 different titles, and as good as the live-action web-slinging forays are, they pale in comparison to the first animated films in the franchise. “Into the Spider-Verse” (at No. 2) and its sequel “Across the Spider-Verse” are stunning in visuals, riveting in narrative and stellar in voice casting. Brooklyn teen Miles Morales takes center stage rather than Peter Parker, though the latter does show up courtesy of the multiverse that powers the plot. Both movies are packed with action, humor and heart — exactly what any great movie, not just a superhero one, should deliver. — Kelly Woo

Stream now on Netflix

2. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018)

Buy or rent now from Amazon or Apple

1. “The Dark Knight” (2008)

There’s no question just how powerful and memorable Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight'' has remained since its debut in 2008. Bringing Christian Bale’s Batman toe to toe with his most terrifying arch nemesis yet — the laughing clown prince, the Joker himself, “The Dark Knight” needs no introduction and remains iconic in its delivery not only of the caped crusader and his fight to protect Gotham, but in superhero movie storytelling on the whole.

The late Heath Ledger poured an incredible performance into his portrayal of the Joker, one that still stands the test of time as arguably the best on-screen iteration and even netted him an Oscar win for best supporting role. Unforgettable moments like his iconic laughter echoing out across the streets while dangling from a cop car window to his lackadaisical burning of a mountain of cash still sear in the back of minds as a villain so ruthlessly all his own you almost want to root for him. In the end, you're simply left to ask yourself, "Why so serious?" — Ryan Epps

Stream now on Max