My 7 most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025

There are a ton of Netflix shows I'm excited for this year. Last year, the streaming service had a couple of entrants on my year-end lists for the best shows of 2024 and my top 10 episodes of the year. So I'm excited to see if Netflix can make the cut again this year.

While we don't have the full release schedule yet — including "Stranger Things," "Wednesday" and a heavily rumored "Squid Game" season 3 — there are already a lot of shows that I've got my eye on as potential top shows of the year. This includes new original limited series like "American Primeval," returning shows like "The Night Agent" season 2 and even the highly anticipated series finale for "Cobra Kai." And there are some more under-the-radar shows currently slated for 2025 that I can't wait to see.

So without further ado, here are my seven most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025. For more recommendations, check out my seven shows I can't wait to see in 2025 from Max, Apple TV Plus and more of the best streaming services.

‘American Primeval' (out now)

American Primeval | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

By the time you're reading this, "American Primeval" will already be available to stream in its entirety on Netflix. But I haven't watched it, so I'm still anticipating it. Directed by "Friday Night Lights" director Peter Berg, this six-part limited series looks like Netflix's first attempt at a prestige drama show in 2025. And that has me excited because "Ripley" — my favorite limited series from last year — was also from Netflix.

"American Primeval" stars Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, a troubled man who goes west in hopes of overcoming his demons. This Western period piece has plenty of troubles and demons, as it's a brutal portrayal of the collision of culture, religion, and community as people began to explore the American West.

It's also a deep ensemble cast alongside Kitsch. It stars Kim Coates as Mormon leader Brigham Young, Jai Courtney and Kyle Bradly Davis as ruthless trappers Virgil and Tilly, and Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger, who runs the Fort Bridger outpost in the Wild West. It also stars Derek Hinkey as Red Feather, leader of the warrior Wolf Clan. I cannot wait to see if this gritty drama lives up to the hype.

Watch 'American Primeval' now on Netflix

'The Night Agent' season 2 (Jan 23)

The Night Agent: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I never watched "The Night Agent" season 1. It was a surprise hit for Netflix last March and I had other things on my plate. But I'll be watching season 1 before season 2 drops on January 23, because I'm genuinely intrigued by this American espionage thriller — especially since season 2 was made with the show already green-lit for season 3.

"The Night Agent" stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who serves as a Night Action telephone operator at the White House. In season 1, he's thrown into a conspiracy about a potential mole at the highest levels of the U.S. government. The season ends with Peter in a budding romance with former tech CEO Rose Larkin (Luiciane Buchanan), and they're both caught up in a new conspiracy again in season 2.

This time, there's a CIA agent gone rogue and a brewing conflict between a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal. Sounds like entertainment to me.

"The Night Agent" season 3 releases on Netflix on Jan. 23

'Cobra Kai' season 6 part 3 (Feb 13)

Cobra Kai: Season 6 | Part 3 Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of shows I need to catch up on, I'll have plenty of "Cobra Kai" to watch this winter before its final episodes air on Netflix in February. I used to watch the show religiously but fell off after season 3.

For those who aren't familiar with the former YouTube Red show, "Cobra Kai" has Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively, more than 30 years after the first "The Karate Kid" film. This time though, Johnny is the primary protagonist and at first, the once-heroic Daniel into the antagonist and a bit of a jerk.

As the show goes on, the two rivals work to bury their animosity, especially when Johnny's old sensei John Kreese appears and takes the Cobra Kai dojo from Johnny in season 2. Daniel and Johnny still have their differences, but are now united in leading the Miyagi-Do dojo at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona. Part 2 of this final season ended on a cliffhanger, but season 6 part 3 will finally bring the story to a close. Well, until the new "Karate Kid: Legends" movie comes out.

"Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3 releases on Netflix on Feb. 13

'Zero Day' (Feb 20)

ZERO DAY | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If "American Primeval" shockingly isn't the next great Netflix miniseries, then maybe "Zero Day" will be. Given that it stars Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplin, Jesse Plemons and Angela Bassett, it certainly has enough acting talent to be great.

This political thriller takes place in the wake of a devastating global cyberattack that kills 3,402 people. The day has become known as Zero Day, and former U.S. president George Mullen (De Niro) has been tasked with bringing those responsible to justice. There's just one problem — what if this horrific attack came from those within the U.S. government? Don't miss this if you want to find out.

"Zero Day" releases on Netflix on Feb. 20

'The Four Seasons' (TBD 2025)

(Image credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images)

Okay, now we're fully into murky waters. This show, and all the ones after it, don't yet have confirmed release dates. However, they are either confirmed to arrive sometime in 2025, or all signs currently point to that eventuality.

First on the list of these shows is "The Four Seasons," and once you know what it's about and who is in it, you'll know why it's on this list. This Netflix romantic comedy show is written by and starring Tina Fey, and features a cast that includes Steve Carrell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Erika Henningsen. Based on the 1981 Alan Alda movie of the same name, the show is about a group of three couples who vacation together every season but whose worlds are upended when one couple divorces. When one of those couples is almost certainly Fey and Carrell, you've officially got me hooked for at least one episode.

"The Four Seasons" is currently slated to be released on Netflix in 2025

'Death By Lightning' (TBD 2025)

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you haven't picked up on it by now, I love a dramatic miniseries. And this new one from "Game of Thrones" and "3 Body Problem" showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss definitely has my attention.

"Death By Light is based on the non-fiction book "Destiny of the Republic" by Candice Millard and is a historical drama about the assassination of U.S. President James A. Garfield. The show stars Michael Shannon as the former president, and "Succession" star Matthew Macfayden as his deadly admirer Charles J. Guiteau. It also stars Nick Offerman as Vice President Chester A. Arthur (perfect casting) and Betty Gilpin as James' wife Lucretia Garfield.

While Benioff and Weiss are part of the creative team, they're not the main driving force. That would be show creator Mike Makowsky. But don't worry, this acclaimed screenwriter wrote the Emmy-winning TV movie "Bad Education," so his resume checks out. The entire series will be directed by "Silicon Valley" star/part-time director Matt Ross, so "Death By Lightning" seems to be loaded with talent across the board. Definitely a show to look out for.

"Death By Lightning" is currently slated to be released on Netflix in 2025

"Too Much" (TBD 2025)

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's been nearly eight years since "Girls" ended and more than a decade since it premiered on HBO. So people have started to forget how good the comedy-drama from Lena Dunham was while it was on TV.

Well, Dunham is back and the driving creative force behind "Too Much," a new romantic comedy Netflix original series. The show stars Megan Stalter of "Hacks" fame as Jessica, who leaves New York for London after a bad breakup. There, she meets Felix, played by Will Sharpe who I loved in "The White Lotus" season 2 and "A Real Pain." I was already intrigued with Dunham writing and directing, but with these two as the main stars, I'm officially sold. The first season is set to be 10 30-minute episodes and in theory, filming wrapped up last year. Fingers crossed for a tipped 2025 release date.

"Too Much" is currently slated to be released on Netflix in 2025